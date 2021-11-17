Remember the ‘Dude you’re getting a Dell’ guy? He’s finally back

20 years ago, Dell was at the top of the PC world. Everywhere you looked you were likely to see that loveable stoner guy in his iconic puka shell necklace spewing his catchphrase, “Dude, you’re getting a Dell!” Well, after 20 years, he’s back to talk about a new initiative from the company.

In a tweet from the Dell Technologies Twitter page, the “dude you’re getting a Dell” guy, whose name is Ben Curtis, has joined back up with the company to help promote its recycling initiative. The company states it will recycle many different electronics, from batteries to desktops.

Dude, this is Dell Technologies – committed to sustainability by #recycling things like computers or even batteries – because all good things deserve a comeback. https://t.co/Wudn5ZSJ2C ♻️🌏💙 #TheDellDudeIsBack pic.twitter.com/jitq9DhqMF — Dell Technologies (@DellTech) November 16, 2021

To take part in this initiative, all you have to do is head over to the Dell website and follow a few steps.

Once you’ve given the company the information it needs about the stuff that you’re looking to recycle, you can print out a provided shipping label and send your stuff off to be recycled.

“Dude, a lot can happen in 20 years,” was Curtis’s catchphrase in his return to the role, and that is certainly true.

Curtis was promptly fired from Dell after he was arrested back in 2003 for buying a little bag of weed in New York.

The company immediately ended Curtis’s role as soon as the arrest was made.

Finally, after almost 20 years, Dell has made up what transpired decades ago, and we finally get to see “Dude, you’re getting a dell” guy shine again.

Cheers to Dell for its new recycling initiative and for bringing back the iconic stoner that hyped us all up when we were getting a new computer.

