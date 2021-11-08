Apple has finally fixed the glitch that was bricking MacBooks with the Monterey update

If you’ve been holding off updating your Mac to Monterey as you were worried about it bricking, Apple says it has fixed the bug.

Apple gave Rene Ritchie the good news, saying that it was a firmware issue with the Apple T2 chip on some machines, and the upgrade to Monterey now comes with a firmware update that fixes it.

Kudos to Apple for identifying the issue and creating a fix so quickly, but it should never have shipped in this state, to begin with. The T2 security chip has been used in every Mac since 2018’s mid-year MacBook Pro range, with millions of devices in active use.

It’s not clear why this bug wasn’t caught in testing, as the only reports we could find were all with the production release of macOS Monterey.

The bug fix means that if you have one of the following Macs with the Apple T2 chip, you can go ahead and upgrade to Monterey:

iMac (Retina 5K, 27-inch, 2020)

iMac Pro

Mac Pro (2019)

Mac Pro (Rack, 2019)

Mac mini (2018)

MacBook Air (Retina, 13-inch, 2020)

MacBook Air (Retina, 13-inch, 2019)

MacBook Air (Retina, 13-inch, 2018)

MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2020, Two Thunderbolt 3 ports) MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2020, Four Thunderbolt 3 ports)

MacBook Pro (16-inch, 2019)

MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2019, Two Thunderbolt 3 ports)

MacBook Pro (15-inch, 2019)

MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2019, Four Thunderbolt 3 ports)

MacBook Pro (15-inch, 2018)

MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2018, Four Thunderbolt 3 ports)

If you’ve got one of the new M1 Pro- or M1 Max-powered MacBooks, while you have the Apple T2 security chip, you already have macOS Monterey installed on your machine so don’t have to worry.

If your Mac has already been affected by the bug during install, Apple says to contact them so they can repair your computer. Hopefully, that repair process won’t take long, as being unable to use your primary computer is a real pain.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: