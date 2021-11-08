iPhone owners will probably have to play Netflix’s new games through the App Store

Netflix is rapidly moving forward with its plans to make a mark on the gaming world. Last week, the company began its rollout for its own gaming service on Android, where it will have games available straight from the Netflix app. But things will likely work differently on iOS, and the company will likely have to deliver its games through Apple’s App Store.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman in his “Power On” newsletter, it looks like Netflix is going to be releasing its games individually on the App Store for iOS devices like the iPhone and iPad. This would make sense, considering Apple’s policies regarding games and apps.

Apple requires that all of its apps go through individual screening before they can be available on the iOS platform. Netflix plans on eventually delivering its games through the cloud, but Apple says that even apps that function as a gaming hub for cloud games are still prohibited.

A Netflix Stranger Things game on Android (Image: KnowTechie)

So what exactly does this mean? Initially, it looks like Netflix will have to cave, and the five games that it currently offers as part of your Netflix subscription will likely make their way to the App Store through the traditional methods of screening.

But Apple’s policies continue to be the target of much scrutiny. A judge in the major lawsuit between Apple and Epic Games ruled a couple of months ago that Apple could no longer stop app developers from using third-party payment options, completely changing the potential for the App Store to make money from apps on its platform.

That lawsuit is still ongoing, with Apple appealing the judge’s decision, so there’s still time for the company’s policies to change as a result. As for Netflix, it seems like the company will play by Apple’s rules during the launch of its gaming services, but we will have to see how that strategy changes over time.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: