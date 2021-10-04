Netflix finally reveals its most popular movies and TV shows of all time

Netflix has always kept things pretty close to the chest when it comes to revealing the most popular content on the platform, but last week during Vox Media’s Code Conference, the company revealed some of the stats of its most popular content.

Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s co-CEO and chief content officer, revealed a couple of slides during a presentation that looked at the streaming giant’s most-viewed shows and movies.

The gauge that Netflix used looks at the first 28 days a show or movie is made available. It also requires at least two minutes of viewing. Another slide looked at total time spent viewing by hour in that same 28-day window.

The big winner for television series? Bridgerton. This series was able to snag the number one spot in both categories for a series. On the movie front, Extraction was the number one movie in terms of households tuning in and Bird Box was the most consumed movie in terms of hours watched. Extraction was watched by a staggering 99 million accounts.

Interestingly enough, Sarandos noted that the highly viral Squid Game, which premiered this month, has a chance to take the number one spot in the series category if it maintains its current pace. This was out of left field apparently, with Sarandos saying that Netflix “did not see that coming.”

