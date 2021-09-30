Here’s everything coming to Netflix in October 2021

October is almost upon us, which means colder weather for many of us and less time spent outdoors. So, what can you do to pass the time now that you are bundle up under the covers on the couch? If you are like me, then it probably means more time watching Netflix.

If you feel like you’ve already exhausted most of the good content on the streaming platform, then first, watch Squid Game, and by the time you are done, the company will have started to release its new October content.

Seinfield fans, get excited, as you will soon be able to watch that classic sitcom in all of its glory, but for fans of scary content leading up to Halloween, October is surprising light on the spooky stuff.

Everything coming to Netflix in October 2021

Thankfully, it seems this month that a lot of the new Netflix content is releasing on the 1st, but there is other content being added throughout the month, including the third season of You which releases on October 15.

October 1

A Sinister Sect: Colonia Dignidad

Diana: The Musical

Forever Rich

The Guilty

Paik’s Spirit

Scaredy Cats

The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light

Swallow

A Knight’s Tale

An Inconvenient Truth

Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Season 1

As Good as It Gets

Awakenings

B.A.P.S.

Bad Teacher

The Cave

Desperado

The Devil Inside

Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood

Double Team

The DUFF

Eagle Eye

Endless Love

Ghost

Gladiator

Hairspray (2007)

The Holiday

Jet Li’s Fearless

The Karate Kid (2010)

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life

Léon: The Professional

Maid

Malcolm X

Observe and Report

Once Upon a Time in Mexico

Project X

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

Rumor Has It…

Seinfeld: Seasons 1-9

Serendipity

Spy Kids

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

Spy Kids 3: Game Over

Step Brothers

The Ugly Truth

Till Death

Titanic

Tommy Boy

Unthinkable

Waterworld

Zodiac

October 3

Scissor Seven: Season 3

Upcoming Summer

October 4

On My Block: Season 4

October 5

Escape The Undertaker

October 6

Bad Sport

Baking Impossible

The Blacklist: Season 8

Ella Fitzgerald: Just One of Those Things

The Five Juanas

Love Is Blind: Brazil

There’s Someone Inside Your House

October 7

The Billion Dollar Code

Sexy Beasts: Season 2

The Way of the Househusband: Season 1 Part 2

October 8

A Tale Dark & Grimm

Family Business: Season 3

Grudge / Kin

LOL Surprise: The Movie

My Brother, My Sister

Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle

Pretty Smart

October 9

Blue Period

Insidious: Chapter 2

October 11

Going in Style

The Baby-Sitters Club: Season 2

The King’s Affection

Shameless (U.S.): Season 11

October 12

Bright: Samurai Soul

Convergence: Courage in a Crisis

Making Malinche: A Documentary by Nacho Cano

Mighty Express: Season 5

The Movies That Made Us: Season 3

Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It

Smart People

October 13

Fever Dream / Distancia de Rescate

Hiacynt

Love Is Blind: Brazil

Reflection of You

Violet Evergarden the Movie

October 15

CoComelon: Season 4

The Forgotten Battle

The Four of Us

Karma’s World

Little Things: Season 4

My Name

Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1

Sharkdog’s Fintastic Halloween

The Trip

You: Season 3

October 16

Misfit: The Series

Victoria & Abdul

October 19

In for a Murder

October 20

Found

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 3

Love Is Blind: Brazil (new episodes weekly)

Night Teeth

Stuck Together

October 21

Flip a Coin

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 6

Insiders

Komi Can’t Communicate

Life’s a Glitch with Julien Bam

Sex, Love & goop

October 22

Adventure Beast

Dynasty: Season 4

Inside Job

Little Big Mouth

Locke & Key: Season 2

Maya and the Three

More than Blue: The Series

Roaring Twenties

October 24

We Steal Secrets: The Story of WikiLeaks

October 25

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword

October 26

Roswell, New Mexico: Season 3

Sex: Unzipped

October 27

Begin Again

Hypnotic

Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight Part 2

Sintonia: Season 2

Wentworth: Season 8

October 28

Luis Miguel – The Series: Season 3

The Motive

October 29

Army of Thieves

Colin in Black & White

Dear Mother

Mythomaniac: Season 2

Roaring Twenties

Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go

The Time It Takes

There you have it! The new content coming to Netflix in October! Grab your blanket and a friend and ignore the world for a bit longer.

