Entertainment
Here’s everything coming to Netflix in October 2021
While October is surprisingly light on scary content, there are still a bunch of great things being added to Netflix this month.
October is almost upon us, which means colder weather for many of us and less time spent outdoors. So, what can you do to pass the time now that you are bundle up under the covers on the couch? If you are like me, then it probably means more time watching Netflix.
If you feel like you’ve already exhausted most of the good content on the streaming platform, then first, watch Squid Game, and by the time you are done, the company will have started to release its new October content.
Seinfield fans, get excited, as you will soon be able to watch that classic sitcom in all of its glory, but for fans of scary content leading up to Halloween, October is surprising light on the spooky stuff.
Everything coming to Netflix in October 2021
Thankfully, it seems this month that a lot of the new Netflix content is releasing on the 1st, but there is other content being added throughout the month, including the third season of You which releases on October 15.
October 1
- A Sinister Sect: Colonia Dignidad
- Diana: The Musical
- Forever Rich
- The Guilty
- Paik’s Spirit
- Scaredy Cats
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light
- Swallow
- A Knight’s Tale
- An Inconvenient Truth
- Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Season 1
- As Good as It Gets
- Awakenings
- B.A.P.S.
- Bad Teacher
- The Cave
- Desperado
- The Devil Inside
- Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
- Double Team
- The DUFF
- Eagle Eye
- Endless Love
- Ghost
- Gladiator
- Hairspray (2007)
- The Holiday
- Jet Li’s Fearless
- The Karate Kid (2010)
- Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life
- Léon: The Professional
- Maid
- Malcolm X
- Observe and Report
- Once Upon a Time in Mexico
- Project X
- Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
- Rumor Has It…
- Seinfeld: Seasons 1-9
- Serendipity
- Spy Kids
- Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
- Spy Kids 3: Game Over
- Step Brothers
- The Ugly Truth
- Till Death
- Titanic
- Tommy Boy
- Unthinkable
- Waterworld
- Zodiac
October 3
- Scissor Seven: Season 3
- Upcoming Summer
October 4
- On My Block: Season 4
October 5
- Escape The Undertaker
October 6
- Bad Sport
- Baking Impossible
- The Blacklist: Season 8
- Ella Fitzgerald: Just One of Those Things
- The Five Juanas
- Love Is Blind: Brazil
- There’s Someone Inside Your House
October 7
- The Billion Dollar Code
- Sexy Beasts: Season 2
- The Way of the Househusband: Season 1 Part 2
October 8
- A Tale Dark & Grimm
- Family Business: Season 3
- Grudge / Kin
- LOL Surprise: The Movie
- My Brother, My Sister
- Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle
- Pretty Smart
October 9
- Blue Period
- Insidious: Chapter 2
October 11
- Going in Style
- The Baby-Sitters Club: Season 2
- The King’s Affection
- Shameless (U.S.): Season 11
October 12
- Bright: Samurai Soul
- Convergence: Courage in a Crisis
- Making Malinche: A Documentary by Nacho Cano
- Mighty Express: Season 5
- The Movies That Made Us: Season 3
- Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It
- Smart People
October 13
- Fever Dream / Distancia de Rescate
- Hiacynt
- Love Is Blind: Brazil
- Reflection of You
- Violet Evergarden the Movie
October 15
- CoComelon: Season 4
- The Forgotten Battle
- The Four of Us
- Karma’s World
- Little Things: Season 4
- My Name
- Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1
- Sharkdog’s Fintastic Halloween
- The Trip
- You: Season 3
October 16
- Misfit: The Series
- Victoria & Abdul
October 19
- In for a Murder
October 20
- Found
- Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 3
- Love Is Blind: Brazil (new episodes weekly)
- Night Teeth
- Stuck Together
October 21
- Flip a Coin
- Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 6
- Insiders
- Komi Can’t Communicate
- Life’s a Glitch with Julien Bam
- Sex, Love & goop
October 22
- Adventure Beast
- Dynasty: Season 4
- Inside Job
- Little Big Mouth
- Locke & Key: Season 2
- Maya and the Three
- More than Blue: The Series
- Roaring Twenties
October 24
- We Steal Secrets: The Story of WikiLeaks
October 25
- King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
October 26
- Roswell, New Mexico: Season 3
- Sex: Unzipped
October 27
- Begin Again
- Hypnotic
- Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight Part 2
- Sintonia: Season 2
- Wentworth: Season 8
October 28
- Luis Miguel – The Series: Season 3
- The Motive
October 29
- Army of Thieves
- Colin in Black & White
- Dear Mother
- Mythomaniac: Season 2
- Roaring Twenties
- Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go
- The Time It Takes
There you have it! The new content coming to Netflix in October! Grab your blanket and a friend and ignore the world for a bit longer.
