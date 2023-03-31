Your TV may soon host Netflix’s gaming service

Netflix and a growing library of games could soon be coming to a TV near you.

Netflix has been pushing its Netflix Games hard in 2023. At the Games Developers Conference ’23 in San Francisco, the company announced that Ubisoft and Super Evil Megacorp would bring games to Netflix.

As of writing, Netflix Games are only available on smartphones and tablets, but that might soon change, according to this Bloomberg scoop.

Steve Moser, an application developer, discovered hidden code within the Netflix app that references playing games on a TV and includes mentions of controllers and phones.

Moser shared his findings with Bloomberg, highlighting a line of code that reads, “Do you want to use this phone as a game controller?”. This discovery suggests that Netflix is exploring smartphone controller support for their games.

Speaking to Gizmodo, Moser says that he created a custom script that can “extract details from iOS and iOS apps to help me find hidden changes that haven’t been released yet because the features are still being worked on.”

Netflix wants to make games playable on every device by turning your iPhone into a controller for Netflix running on a TV. Code hidden in their iOS app: "A game on your TV needs a controller to play. Do you want to use this phone as a game controller?" $NFLX cloud gaming soon? https://t.co/ZPl5gyoKkQ pic.twitter.com/ilpSJjcxBG — Steve Moser (@SteveMoser) March 30, 2023

A representative for Netflix declined to comment to Bloomberg on the matter.

Netflix Games seriously needs a win and this could be it

In 2021, Netflix Games launched several titles, including the popular Stranger Things 3: The Game.

Currently, Apple users can access these games through the App Store to comply with current requirements.

Bringing its gaming push to TVs, Netflix is looking to games to help bolster its streaming service packages, especially with recently rising prices.

Best of both worlds?

Netflix’s presence on most Smart TVs and major platforms like Apple, Amazon, and Google positions the media company to make another industry-defining push with the launch of Netflix Games on TVs.

This move could significantly challenge Apple’s Arcade and Xbox Cloud Gaming.

It’s important to note that developers often test features never included at launch, so playing Netflix Games on your TV isn’t a guaranteed reality.

While we can’t say for sure what the future holds, this discovery offers a glimmer of hope that Netflix may expand its gaming offerings beyond mobile devices.

