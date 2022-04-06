Netflix has come a long way since its early days as a mail-order DVD service. Now it’s a full production house, as well as a streaming service, and they’re even getting into games.

Over the years, price increases have been a regular occurrence. I mean, something has to pay for all those star-studded shows, right? Multiple subscription tiers take some of the sting out, as you can pay for the plan that gives you what you need.

The thing is, many other streaming services give a discount to subscribers for paying a year in advance. Is this something Netflix has the option for?

Can you pay for Netflix yearly?

Short answer: No

Netflix wants you to pay for your subscription monthly, so there’s no yearly option available. The streaming giant was testing longer subscription periods in India, way back in 2019.

Those tests included a 50-percent discount for twelve-month plans, a 30-percent discount for six-month plans, and a 20-percent for three-month plans. Those tests seem to be over, as all the recent mentions of the price of Netflix in India we could find are back to only monthly options.

Why though, when so many of their competitors are offering huge discounts for yearly plans? Well, maybe the higher cost of Netflix compared to the competition is something to consider.

We’re all pretty okay with monthly costs (and bad at multiplication) but seeing it in one huge chunk could be a reason to cancel your subscription.

