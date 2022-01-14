How to cancel your Netflix subscription after the latest price hike

Yup, they did it again – Netflix has raised its prices. The monthly cost for a premium subscription will now run customers $19.99 per month vs. the previous $18.

And yes, the standard and basic plans are also going up –there’s no escaping it, you’re eventually going to pay more for your Netflix subscription.

A Netflix spokesperson tells Reuters, “We’re updating our prices so that we can continue to offer a wide variety of quality entertainment options. As always, we offer a range of plans so members can pick a price that works for their budget.”

Here’s the full breakdown of the new pricing below:

Sure, it’s not a huge jump, but when will it stop? So if you’re like me and tired of Netflix’s shit, cancel your account. And if you’re wondering how to do it, here’s how:

How to cancel your Netflix subscription

Sign in to your Netflix account Click on the down arrow next to your profile name at the top right of the page Click on Account Where it says Membership and billing, you’ll see a large gray box that says Cancel membership on it. Click that Confirm you’re putting Netflix by clicking on Finish cancellation

There you go; if you followed the instructions above, you’ve successfully canceled your subscription.

Hopefully, this sends Netflix a message that we’re not going to continue taking these rate increases lightly. With the mountain of streaming services available, consumers now have options, and Netflix isn’t the only shop in town anymore.

And, understandably, services have to raise their prices from time to time, but it seems Netflix does it a lot more often than others.

Either way, justifying paying $20 for a premium Netflix subscription just isn’t cutting it for me. I’m sure I’m not the only one who feels like this.

