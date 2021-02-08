How to cancel your YouTube TV subscription

YouTube TV might be a fairly comprehensive replacement for cable, but successive price hikes have made it almost as expensive as the cable package you were paying for before. Even $50 a month was kinda steep for a cable alternative, but now it’s $65? Yeesh.

Maybe it’s time to reevaluate how much you actually watch content on YouTube TV, and either pause or cancel your subscription completely. We’ll show you how, so your bank account gets a nice break at bill paying time.

Here’s how to cancel YouTube TV

If the new, steep price is too much for you, here’s how to break up with YouTube TV. Go to tv.youtube.com, then sign into the Google account you used to sign up Click on your account icon in the top-right, then Settings Click on Membership Click on Pause or cancel membership, then choose Cancel membership You could press Pause instead, which keeps your account active but pauses your subscription for the length of time you choose. It’ll keep any previously recorded shows, and will start charging you again once the pause is over.

Enjoy not having that additional $65 subscription fee every month. Seriously, for that money, why cut the cable cord at all?

If you are looking for more subscription services to cancel, make sure to check out our comprehensive guide here.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: