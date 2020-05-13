If you’re anything like me, you are probably paying for some subscription services that you really shouldn’t be. Maybe it’s because you don’t use them or maybe you can’t really justify the extra expense anymore, regardless, many of us are holding on to subscriptions that we should have canceled months ago.

Music streaming services are especially relevant to this. Do you really need multiple ones? Is having Spotify, Apple Music, and Tidal necessary? No, probably not. If you agree, it’s time to cut one or two of them and today we’ll show you how to cancel your Apple Music subscription from your iPhone. Luckily, the process is a breeze.

How to cancel Apple Music on your iPhone

If you’re tired of paying for Apple Music, you can cancel your subscription in just a couple easy steps.

Open up the App Store on your iPhone and tap your Profile Picture in the top right Below your name and Purchased you’ll see Subscriptions, tap on that On this page, you’ll see a list of your subscriptions, navigate to Apple Music and tap on it Now on the Edit Subscriptions page, you’ll see options for different payment plans and at the bottom a place to cancel your subscription

Confirm the cancelation and you’re good to go!

That’s it, you’ve now canceled Apple Music and saved a little money in the process.

