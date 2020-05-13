August’s new $250 WiFi smart lock is slimmer and doesn’t require a bridge

August Smart Locks are arguably some of the best smart locks on the market, and now it seems the company’s new offering is looking to take it to the next level.

So, what makes this smart lock different from its predecessor? Well, for starters, it’s thinner than the original, by about 45%. The other prominent feature of this new lock is that it has WiFi built-in, meaning users won’t need an additional Bluetooth bridge to use it. The lock pairs directly to the August app, which makes setting it up super easy. And lastly, the most significant change is the price.

Starting this week, August’s latest $250 WiFi smart lock can be purchased via the company’s website or Best Buy. A broader rollout is hitting other major retailers starting May 17.

Judging from all the reviews, this new smart lock from August seems to be a winner. The Verge notes that “The new lock’s smaller size, improved motor, and upgraded connectivity add up to a better overall experience.” CNET also shares the same sentiment, adding, “If you’re looking for a Wi-Fi smart lock that works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant or Apple Homekit, August’s newest model puts smarts at your door without replacing your deadbolt.”

So yea, it seems August has a real hit on its hands here with this new offering. And if a new smart lock purchase is on the horizon, it probably wouldn’t hurt keeping this on your radar. We’re hoping to get our hands on a review unit for ourselves, so stay tuned to see our own conclusion.

