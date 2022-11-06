New Level smart lock opens your doors with a tap of your iPhone

Level upgraded its svelte smart lock to support Apple Home Key.

The new Level Lock+ costs $329.95 and replaces your existing deadbolt. The slimline device is about the same size as a normal deadbolt, making it a smart lock in disguise.

Level achieves this by moving the bulky battery into the deadbolt itself. It takes less than 15 minutes to install, and syncing it to an iPhone is as easy as you would expect with any Apple device.

The smart lock has all of Level’s smart tech. Features include auto-lock/unlock as you approach the door, guest sharing, and a fingerprint reader.

It also supports NFC keycards, an optional keypad accessory, or physical keys.

Replace your house key with an Apple home key

Level Lock+ has one thing that almost no other smart lock on the market has. That’s support for Apple Home Key, a feature introduced in iOS 15 that enables NFC key storage in Apple Wallet.

Once enabled, you can unlock your Level Lock+ with your iPhone or Apple Watch and never worry about your physical keys again.

The other options supporting Apple Home Key are the bulky $300 Schlage Encode Plus or the bulkier Aqara A100.

That should give Level a good chance to corner the market, especially as it’s the only one of the three being sold directly by Apple.

To get the new $329.95 Level Lock+, take a trip to Apple.com. You can order one in Satin Nickel or Matte Black. Apple expects orders to ship in early 2023.

