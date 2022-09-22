New Assure Lock 2 smart lock is compact and works with HomeKit

Yale, an industry leader in smart lock technology, has introduced its new Assure Lock 2 smart lock. The Assure 2 is the latest flagship line of smart deadbolt locks to add a little technology to your home security.

Yale offers two different versions of the Assure Lock 2, depending on your home security needs. The first option is Bluetooth enabled for convenient lock management on site.

It works with Apple HomeKit, and you can use the Yale Access app to manage your lock on your smartphone or Apple Watch.

The Assure Lock 2 is made in a more compact design, 30 percent smaller than its predecessor. So it doesn’t stick out like a sore thumb.

One of the coolest features is the ‘Let us get the door’ option which will automatically unlock the door for you when you get home. So this way, you don’t even have to look at your phone or Apple Watch to unlock the door.

The second, and more advanced, version of the smart lock also comes with WiFi connectivity. That means that you can lock and unlock your doors remotely, wherever you are.

The WiFi version is also equipped to work with more smart home ecosystems. In addition to Apple HomeKit, the Assure Lock 2 WiFi also works with Google Home, Alexa, and Samsung SmartThings.

Image: Yale

Of course, you’ll have to fork over a little extra for the WiFi version. The normal, Bluetooth-enabled Assure Lock 2 is available for $179.99, and the WiFi-enabled option jumps up to $259.99.

The Assure Lock 2 will be available via the company’s website, Best Buy, Lowes, and Home Depot. Yale says Amazon availability is coming soon.

Both are easy to install and compatible with the majority of deadbolt locks. You won’t need any extra hardware; the Assure Lock 2 is ready to go out of the box.

If you’re looking to beef up security and add a little convenience to your home lock, check out the Assure Lock 2 from Yale. Head to the company’s website for more information.

