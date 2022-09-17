The Aqara Camera Hub G3 is a smart camera with features galore

Aqara is one of the industry leaders in smart home products, and the company has introduced a flagship indoor security camera, the Aqara Camera Hub G3, with tons of integrations and features.

The Camera G3 is an AI-enabled smart camera with a 360-degree view angle and neural processing for facial and gesture recognition.

Thanks to a powerful NPU, this camera can recognize human faces, sending you notifications when your young kids arrive home from school or when a stranger is detected in the house.

You can check out the Aqara Camera Hub G3 in all its glory on the company’s website here. And it’s available for purchase from Amazon for $109.99. So let’s see what it’s all about.

Wide compatibility and tons of features in a single device

Image: KnowTechie

Aqara built the Camera Hub G3 with versatility and compatibility in mind. It’s compatible with many popular smart home ecosystems like Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and many more.

This allows the camera to fit into almost all smart home setups, whether you prefer Siri, Alexa, or Google Assistant.

It’s also worth mentioning that the Camera Hub G3 supports HomeKit Secure Video, particularly useful for iOS users.

For example, it not only allows users to privately capture, store, and view encrypted video from the G3 camera but also provides 10-day free cloud storage with an iCloud subscription plan.

No worries if you’re an Android user. Aqara is generous enough to provide free cloud storage to all its users, and yes, no subscription is required.

Image: Aqara

Back to the camera itself. The Camera Hub G3, at its core, is an indoor security camera, but its capabilities go far beyond the simple security cameras we’re familiar with.

First, it has full, 360-degree view thanks to its wide-screen lens and rotating body. Plus, you can set a predetermined rotation schedule, rotate the camera manually on the Aqara Home app, or even have it follow with face or pet tracking.

Speaking of tracking, the Camera Hub G3 features a neural processing unit that allows it to recognize not only faces and movements but hand gestures as well.

Image: Aqara

You can program the G3 to handle various actions using different hand signals.

So if you want to put the camera into privacy mode, with a physical window that blocks the camera out, you can do so with a simple V-shape hand gesture.

Finally, the G3 is one of the few indoor cameras on the market that supports both 2.4GHz and 5GHz WiFi connections, so you don’t have to worry about your connection type.

Smart camera doubles as a smart home hub

Image: KnowTechie

As its name suggests, the Camera Hub G3 is not only a camera but also a smart home hub.

The camera integrates a built-in Zigbee 3.0 hub so that the device connects and manages other Aqara accessories such as smart sensors, switches, and even smart curtain drivers.

An infrared (IR) controller is also integrated into the camera, allowing it to command IR devices such as TVs, TV boxes, and fans.

Users can create a subscription-free, DIY security system with the G3 camera and other Aqara sensors, such as its iconic Door and Window Sensor and the newly-released Motion Sensor P1.

Image: Aqara

When any of your doors and windows are open unexpectedly or an unexpected motion is detected within your home, the built-in siren of the G3 camera will be triggered, and the camera will begin to record.

At the same time, a push notification will be sent to your mobile. It’s also possible to build a smart home around the Camera Hub G3.

Imagine you activate the movie night with an “OK” gesture, and the camera hub will take care of the rest: the curtain will be closed, lights will be switched off, and the TV will be turned on.

With the wide range of Aqara devices, the possibility is unlimited.

Check out the Hub G3 for your smart home monitoring needs

Image: KnowTechie

A good home-monitoring system starts with a central camera hub when building your smart home ecosystem. And that’s what you get with the Camera Hub G3.

It acts as a camera that works with all popular smart home ecosystems. And it also acts as a hub for other Aqara smart home devices so you can control them with voice commands in your ecosystem.

And the camera’s capabilities are impressive. It has a complete, 360-degree view with a wide-angle lens. It also features AI technology with facial, pet, and hand gesture recognition.

You can check out the Hub G3 in more detail on the company’s website here. It’s available for purchase now on Amazon for $109.99.

Have any thoughts on this? Carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. KnowTechie’s opinions, reviews, and other editorial content remain objective and are not influenced by the sponsorship.