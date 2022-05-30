Generark’s HomePower 2 gives you enough backup power to last for days

Losing power in your home can become a huge problem. You’ll likely have to throw out all of the food in your fridge and break out the candles and flashlights to get around.

But the Generark HomePower 2 can give you some emergency backup power without the hassle of a bulky gas generator.

The Generark HomePower 2 is a 2,060Wh solar generator that ditches the gasoline for a massive battery that you can charge in multiple different ways. It comes with two 400W solar panels that can be used to charge it up.

This battery generator isn’t your ordinary backup battery. It’s got nine different outputs and enough juice to power several household appliances in case of a power outage. It’s available on the company’s website for $3,797. Let’s see what it’s all about.

What’s in the box?

Image: KnowTechie

The Generark HomePower 2 is designed as a home generator, and it’s not the most mobile device. The generator itself weighs about 50 pounds and stands at about 25 inches tall. It does come with a nice little cart with wheels so you don’t have to carry it around as much.

Inside the box, you’ll find a little accessory case with one AC charging cable and one car charging cable. You’ll also find a user manual and a nice dust cover that resembles something you’d use to cover up your grill.

And in a separate box, you’ll find the two 400W solar panels that you can use to charge up the HomePower 2 in the sun. The panels fold up nicely and fit into a convenient carrying case that zips up to offer some protection.

One improvement I would have like to see would be in the length of included cables. All of the cables, especially the solar panel cables, were a little on the short end. It’s not a huge problem, but it would be nice to have some longer cables for a little extra convenience.

Nine different ports offer tons of possibility

Image: KnowTechie

As I said earlier, the HomePower 2 isn’t your average battery backup. This solar generator has a capacity of 2,060 Wh and nine different outputs for powering various devices.

On the front of the generator, you’ll find four 20 amp AC outlets alongside a single 12v car charger outlet.

There are also two USB-C ports and 2 USB-A ports that you can use for charging various devices. And above all that, an LCD screen that gives you all sorts of information, like remaining battery life and current wattage usage.

And on the back, there are two different sets of input ports. You’ve got a single AC port for charging the device from your wall or car and a pair of DC inputs for the solar panels to hook up to.

And all of those ports are hidden by a sliding cover that you can close when you’re not charging.

What’s the HomePower 2 capable of?

Image: KnowTechie

Now we’re going to check out what the Generark HomePower 2 is capable of. Like most other battery backups, this solar generator is capable of charging your laptops and mobile phones numerous times.

It can keep some of your lights on during a power outage and even run your microwave a bunch of times. But the HomewPower 2 is capable of much more than that.

Check out the list below for an idea of what kind of power the HomePower 2 has to offer.

Fridge: 10-30 Hours

10-30 Hours Electric Grill: 1-5 Days (3-6 times per day)

1-5 Days (3-6 times per day) Fans: 1-7 Days (1-4 hours per day)

1-7 Days (1-4 hours per day) Dishwasher: 1-14 Days (1-3 times per day)

1-14 Days (1-3 times per day) Lamps: 3-10 Days (2-6 hours per day)

3-10 Days (2-6 hours per day) CPAP Machine: 4-15 Days (4-8 hours per day)

4-15 Days (4-8 hours per day) Oxygen Concentrator: 1-12 Days (1-20 hours per day)

1-12 Days (1-20 hours per day) Cell Phones: 150-200 Charges

150-200 Charges Laptops: 12-16 Charges

12-16 Charges TVs: 2-14 Days (1-6 hours per day)

2-14 Days (1-6 hours per day) Electric Drill: 2-14 Days (10-60 minutes per day)

2-14 Days (10-60 minutes per day) Air Compressor: 2-14 Days (10-60 minutes per day)

As you can see, the HomePower 2 can power tons of different devices and appliances. Of course, the more things you power at once, the quicker the battery will drain on the solar generator. But then, you can bring it outside and hook it up to solar panels to charge for free.

And you might think that it would take a long time to charge the HomePower back up to full. But that’s not the case. Using solar panels, the HomePower 2 can charge all the way back to full in just 3-4 hours depending on weather conditions.

And if you charge it from your home, it’s even faster. Charging from a wall outlet will get you to full in about two and a half hours. Using a car charger is the slowest bet, with it taking around nine hours to charge to full from your vehicle’s 12V outlet.

Check out the HomePower 2 as an alternative to a gas generator

Image: KnowTechie

Genrark’s HomePower 2 can be a convenient alternative to a gas-powered generator. While it doesn’t have quite as much power as your average gas generator, it offers a ton more inconvenience.

The HomePower 2 is much easier to maneuver than a normal gas generator. And you can bring it inside to use without any problem whatsoever. And you can use the included solar panels to charge the battery back up to full in a matter of hours.

But this solar generator is certainly a financial investment. At $3,797, the HomePower 2 is expensive for a battery backup, even for one with these kinds of capabilities.

That being said, it can certainly provide some much-needed power in a pinch without the complications and negative environmental impact that comes with a gas generator.

If you’re interested in the Generark HomePower 2, check it out on the company’s website.

Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. KnowTechie’s opinions, reviews, and other editorial content remain objective and are not influenced by the sponsorship.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: