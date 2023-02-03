Home backup power reinvented: OUKITEL P5000 & P5000 Pro

Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. However, our opinions, reviews, and other editorial content are not influenced by the sponsorship and remain objective.

Imagine losing power during a storm and being left without electricity for hours or even days.

That’s why having a reliable home backup power generator is crucial for anyone who wants to ensure their family’s safety and comfort.

And that’s exactly what you get with the OUKITEL ABEARL P5000 and P5000 Pro.

These portable power stations have a massive 5120Wh capacity and offer fast recharging, with a combined input of 2800W (AC1800W and PV1000W).

The P5000 Pro kicks things up with its 4000W AC output and 1600W UPS function. Meanwhile, the P5000 offers 2200W AC output and 1400W UPS.

But that’s not all – these generators are equipped with the reliable LiFeP04 battery, which boasts a cycle life of up to 3500 charges.

And when it’s time to recharge, the super-fast charging capability will have your generator fully charged in just 1.8 hours with a combined input of 2800W.

And the best part? These portable generators come in a convenient suitcase design, weighing just 53kg for the ABEARL P5000 Pro and 52kg for the ABEARL P5000.

Who is the P5000 and P5000 Pro good for?

These generators are perfect for anyone who wants to be prepared for any power emergency.

Whether you’re a homeowner looking to keep your family’s essentials running during a blackout, or a professional who needs to power high-voltage tools and equipment on the go, the ABEARL P5000 Pro and P5000 have got you covered.

Campers and outdoor enthusiasts will love the portability and convenience of these generators, as they can take them anywhere and have a reliable power source.

And with the fast charging capability, you won’t have to wait hours for your generator to be ready.

In short, the OUKITEL ABEARL P5000 Pro and P5000 Home Backup Power Generators are perfect for anyone who wants to stay powered up and prepared for any power emergency.

So why wait? Get yours today and never be left in the dark again

For a limited time, you can get the ABEARL P5000 at an unbeatable price of $2099. Simply follow these three steps:

Pay $100 to purchase a $500 coupon via OUKITEL.com (limited quantity) Purchase the ABEARL P5000 at the super early bird price of $2499 on Kickstarter starting on 3rd Feb (limited to 100 units) Receive $500 cashback from OUKITEL within 14 days after the end of the Kickstarter project.

OUKITEL is a trusted brand known for its quality and innovation, and the ABEARL P5000 and P5000 Pro are no exception.

These home backup power generators are perfect for anyone looking to ensure their home stays powered no matter what. So don’t wait, get yours today!

Check out the ABEARL P5000 and P5000 Pro on the OUKITEL website, and follow them on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube for more information.

Get ready to take your home’s power backup to the next level with the ABEARL P5000 and P5000 Pro.

OUKITEL is launching the OUKITEL ABEARL P5000 Pro and P5000 on Kickstarter starting February 3rd. This is your chance to get your hands on one of these devices at an unbelievable price.

Head over to the official landing page and Kickstarter pre-launch page to learn more about these amazing devices.

Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. However, our opinions, reviews, and other editorial content are not influenced by the sponsorship and remain objective.