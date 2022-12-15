ABEARL debuts 5kWh power station with highest energy density

High-tech company OUKITEL unveils a new brand ABEARL, which aims to deliver safer, faster, and more sustainable power supply solutions to make life easier and better.

ABEARL continuously puts great effort into portable power supplies, solar technologies, and smart home backup power systems.

However, their ultimate goal is to provide a sustainable green power solution for individuals and make efforts to reduce carbon emissions.

Image: ABEARL

Its inaugural product, the P5000 portable power station, is the world’s first 5kWh device with the highest energy density and massive output power. It’s launching on Kickstarter on January 6, 2023.

Furthermore, compared to mainstream power stations with 5kWh capacity, the P5000 is 63% lighter in weight.

Established in October 2018, the ABEARL dynamic battery R&D team took four years to achieve a breakthrough in increasing the energy density of LiFePO4 batteries and raising the safety level simultaneously.

Why you should choose ABEARL P5000

Image: ABEARL

The ABEARL P5000 portable power station includes many features people would expect. Such as massive capacity, large output power, versatile output ports, and fast charging.

Additionally, the ABEARL P5000 adopts LiFePO4 batteries, which boast 3500 life cycles, much higher than the industry average of 500 life cycles.

The P5000 has an advanced BMS system for improved safety and charging efficiency. Moreover, it supports three recharging options, including supporting input from wall outlets, solar, or car.

Therefore, the built-in UPS mode guarantees a switch from the grid to the battery in under 10ms.

Thus, this is safe for computers, appliances, or CPAP machines. Given the hefty power it offers, the P5000 is super lightweight (112.4 lbs).

Thus, its suitcase design makes transport even easier. All these features make it an ideal power station for outdoor enthusiasts or in emergencies like a power outage.

Never lose power again

Image: ABEARL

Whether going off the grid or preparing for an emergency, the ABEARL P5000 portable power station can keep electronic gear, such as a laptop or CPAP machine, running for days.

Moreover, ABEARL reveals that the estimated launch date for the P5000 power station is January 6, 2023, on Kickstarter.

About ABEARL Established in 2018, ABEARL is committed to creating a more eco-friendly and sustainable future by offering safe, high-energy efficient, and long-lasting energy storage and green energy generating solutions for indoor and outdoor use. Therefore, by adopting premium materials and innovative solar charging technologies, ABEARL strives to deliver a more energy-efficient and versatile backup power supply system while reducing carbon footprints. For more information, please visit ABEARL online at www.abearlpower.com.

Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. However, our opinions, reviews, and other editorial content are not influenced by the sponsorship and remain objective.

Have any thoughts on this? Carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: