BLUETTI launches EB3A portable power station with 268Wh capacity, 600W inverter

The EB3A solar generator was first announced by Bluetti at CES 2022. And now, it’s officially live to US buyers on June 14, 10 PM EDT.

In addition to being a reliable power source for RV and camping, the EB3A enhances the BLUETTI power station line with more refinement and features. Lightweight and travel-friendly, the BLUETTI EB3A weighs only 10 pounds.

The EB3A is an affordable unit that delivers an impressive 268Wh capacity and 600W pure sine-wave inverter output.

The EB3A supports fast charging at up to 268W rate, and turbo charging at up to 430W rate. Additionally, it uses only the safest, most stable, and the most prolonged lifespan LiFeP04 battery technology.

With its Turbo charging mode, the EB3A can be charged from 0% to 80% in just 30 minutes at 430W. With BLUETTI APP, you can monitor and control your device wirelessly (via Bluetooth). Also, you can update directly over Wi-Fi with the latest firmware.

Always stay powered and be ready to go

Image: Bluetti

In different situations, you can choose from multiple charging methods. You can charge the EB3A with an AC charging cable, solar panel, car, or generator. DC solar and AC sources can be used simultaneously.

People who travel or live in remote areas, or who have limited access to a power station, find that especially important.

BLUETTI introduces three AC Charging modes for its EB3A portable power station. For example, charging under the silent mode, which disables the fan, allows you to rest in comfort and peace whilst charging.

All The Output Ports You Will Need

Up to 9 devices can be charged simultaneously. There are two AC outlets on the EB3A that are capable of putting out 600W. One USB-C port and two regular USB-A ports, which allow a MacBook to be charged at full speed.

For outdoor travel, emergencies, disasters, and other situations, the EB3A can accommodate almost all electronic devices.

Whether charging your phone, laptop, digital camera, or other devices, the BLUETTI EB3A allows you to do it quickly, efficiently, and with maximum convenience.

LiFePO4 – Longer Battery Life Span

With 2,500+ charging cycles to 80 percent of its original capacity, BLUETTI chose LiFePO4 battery cell for long-term durability.

Compared to lithium-ion batteries currently used in most power stations and battery banks, LiFePO4 batteries charge faster, last longer, and are safer.

Innovation Brings Convenience

Image: Bluetti

You can operate and monitor the EB3A on your phone, and even update the hardware worldwide, using the BLUETTI APP control.

The new LCD on the Bluetti EB3A displays important information such as remaining capacity, recharge time, and input/output power more clearly and intuitively.

Secure

From hardware selection to software design, security should be the number one consideration. With the built-in Battery Management System (BMS), battery utilization is improved.

By providing short circuit protection, over-current protection, over-voltage protection, overload protection, overheating protection, and other functions, it extends the battery’s service life.

Powerlifting Mode and UPS Bypass Mode

EB3A can power up to 1200W resistive devices, such as hairdryers, vacuum cleaners, kettles, and resistive heaters, in powerlifting mode.

The UPS bypass mode allows the AC power to directly support loads on AC output ports and charge the EB3A. As an extra feature, you get a UPS-style power pass-through and continuous power output.

Image: Bluetti

Availability & Date

BLUETTI will launch the EB3A on its official website on June 14 and begin shipments within one week. Don’t delay.

About BLUETTI

BLUETTI has made its presence in 70+ countries and is trusted by millions of users across the globe. They strive to develop more innovative products to optimize the way people access sustainable energy for home and outdoor without leaving any footprints on the environment.

With over 10 years of experience in the energy storage industry, BLUETTI is committed to building the world’s best power stations for van dwellers, explorers, and off-grid life. For more information, please visit https://www.bluettipower.com/.

