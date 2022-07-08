BLUETTI now offers a new way to give gifts: E-gift cards

Trying to find the right gift for someone else, but not sure what they’d like? With an E-Gift Card, they can choose what they want, when they want – making shopping so much easier.

BLUETTI E-Gift Cards are now available to make your shopping experience even better. As well as saving more while shopping on the BLUETTI website, it’s a quicker way to pay and save on your purchases.

Customers can purchase BLUETTI’s gift cards as gifts to friends and family, or as a reward for themselves. Use it to buy power stations, power banks, expansion battery packs, solar panels, accessories, and more. And there’s no need to rush since BLUETTI E-Gift Cards never expire.

BLUETTI E-Gift Card displays are available in multiple denominations, including $999, $2000, $3000, $5000, $6000 and $8000. First-time buyers will receive $20 off any order of $1000 or more.

BLUETTI E-Gift Card also supports installment payments. Because of this, buyers can shop without worrying about the price.

Additionally, shoppers can earn double the BLUETTI Bucks. Purchasers and recipients of the E-Gift Card will earn points that can be used toward future purchases.

Anyone can buy a BLUETTI E-Gift Card, but VIPs get exclusive discounts and may receive different benefits based on their level. See the chart below for a complete breakdown.

Step 1: The gift code will be emailed to you once the purchase has been made. Click “View gift card” to check the value and gift card. From there, the card is ready for use.

Step 2: Enter the gift code at checkout and the value of the E-Gift Card will be deducted from the total order. If the order amount exceeds the value, you can pay the remaining balance with an additional payment method. If the amount of your order is less than the balance on your gift card, you can use the remaining balance for future purchases.

Step 3: The unused balance on the E-Gift Card will be updated after each purchase. The unused balance will continue to be deducted until it reaches zero.

At this time, the only way to buy and redeem BLUETTI E-Gift Cards is via its online store https://www.bluettipower.com/. Gift cards are not redeemable at BLUETTI resellers or crowdfunding platforms

James Ray, the marketing director at BLUETTI, said, “when it comes to presents, recently a lot of people prefer to buy a gift card than other conventional gifts. We roll out this new BLUETTI E-Gift Card to ensure the recipients are flexible to buy a gift they’ll really treasure while helping to prevent unwanted presents from ending up as landfills.”

And just a word of caution: beware of gift card scams. Keep the gift code private and never display it to someone unknown in any way since that may result in potential loss or stealing. The value of the E-Gift card will not be replaced in such cases.

With over 10 years of industry experience, BLUETTI has tried to stay true to a sustainable future through green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use while delivering an exceptional eco-friendly experience for everyone and the world.

BLUETTI is making its presence in 70+ countries and is trusted by millions of customers across the globe. For more information, please visit BLUETTI online at www.bluettipower.com.

Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. KnowTechie’s opinions, reviews, and other editorial content remain objective and are not influenced by the sponsorship.