Get your dad the perfect gift with Bluetti’s Father’s Day sale

Most dads probably don’t want Father’s Day to be a big deal for them. Even so, we still think he’ll be surprised with a gift that fits their needs.

For a limited time, Bluetti is offering significant markdowns on its line of solar generators. The sale starts from June 12 to June 22. Now you can express your love in a big way without hurting your wallet. Here’s what’s up for grabs.

For the Handyman

Image: Bluetti

Starts at $3,599 (was $3,798)

For those DIY-inclined dads out there with heavy-duty power tools that crave electricity, they may worry about their electric bills and wonder how to use the tools when outlets are far away. If you want to cover all his needs, then give him the BLUETTI AC300 & B300 solar generator system.

The AC300 is 100% modular, so it can be customized based on the user’s needs. With the 3000W pure sine wave AC inverter, almost 99% of power tools can be run without breaking a sweat.

The AC300 can be connected to two B300 battery modules (3072Wh each) for a maximum solar input of 2400W and can be fully charged in 4 hours via the power of the sun.

The AC300 + B300 system (3000W, 3072Wh) is now at $3599, $199 off the original price. And don’t forget that this modular system comes with a 4-year hassle-free warranty.

For Dads Who Work From Home

Image: Bluetti

Starts at $4,999 (was $5,999)

Has your father ever felt frustrated by a sudden power outage? If that’s the case, then BLUETTI EP500Pro might be able to help.

With 5100Wh LiFePO4 batteries under the hood, the EP500Pro was born to be a giant. For constant power supply, the EP500Pro can be integrated into your home or RV circuit thanks to its 24/7 UPS.

Whenever the grid goes down, Dad won’t have to stop working, and his computer is well-protected against accidental loss of data.

Additionally, the EP500Pro comes with a 3000W inverter and a 2400W solar input rate to run all dad’s power tools without spiking his electricity bill. Using the built-in LFP batteries, a single cycle can last nearly 10 years for a battery with 3500+ cycles.

Most importantly, BLUETTI offers a 5-year hassle-free warranty to provide dad with more peace of mind.

For The Outdoorsy Dad

Image: Bluetti

EB55 and EB70S, Portable Solar Generators

(EP55-original price $499, VIP limited deal $399 / EB70S-original price $569, VIP limited deal $449.)

Remember the last time you went fishing with dad?

Now you can up your game with the portable power station: BLUETTI EB55 and EB70S.

The portability of the solar-powered generator makes it a perfect companion for traveling, camping, and outdoor events. Dad can pack, store, and move it without any fuss.

Traveling with 537Wh (EB55) to 716Wh (EB70) durable LiFePO4 and a 200W solar input rate to keep the lights on and drinks cold, your dad will immerse himself along the road knowing that he always has a solid power source no matter where he goes.

The AC200MAX is down to just $1,699 (was $1,899), and the B300 is now $1,699 (was $1,999). But wait, there’s more.

Image: Bluetti

BLUETTI released the VIP loyalty program in March 2022. Anyone with a purchase over $10 can join the program. Once your history order spent on bluettipower.com reaches the $5000 threshold, the company throws in extra bonus bucks and a points multiplier.

If you already belong to any BLUETTI VIP tier, you’re in luck. In addition to discounts, BLUETTI’s planning limited VIP lightning deals on June 12 and June 19 (Father’s Day 2022) with unprecedented discounts. Here’s what you need to know:

Models MSRP VIP Offers On Jun. 12 Saved Availability AC50S $379 $299 $80

Limited & Available For All VIP Tiers EB55 $499 $399 $100 EB70 $569 $449 $120 AC200P $1599 $1399 $200 AC200MAX $1899 $1699 $200

VIP Deals on Father’s Day (June 19):

Models MSRP VIP Offers On June 19 Saved Availability B230 $1399 $1199 $200 Limited & Available For Connoisseur, Solar Expert and Sogen Master Only B300 $1999 $1699 $300 AC300 $1799 $1599 $200 EP500Pro $5499 $4699 $800 PV200 $499 $399 $100

Lucky Wheel

Every order over $2000 placed during the Father’s Day sale (PDT June 12 – June 22) will earn a spin on Lucky Wheel.

A large sum of rewards is available, including multiple BLUETTI Bucks (virtual loyalty points issued by BLUETTI for redeeming discounts), even a FREE AC200MAX, and more. Try your luck and win BIG!

