Bluetti shares gift ideas to celebrate Mother’s Day 

In pursuit of her family’s future, mothers give their all at home and at work. Mother’s Day officially falls on Sunday, May 8 this year, so if you want to express your love and appreciation for mom, then you’re in luck.

The Bluetti team has rounded up some gift ideas. In addition to some gift ideas, Bluetti will announce a new device soon.

Image: Bluetti

This combo is a brand new release that will hit shelves on May 18th, 10:00 PM EDT. Even without a built-in battery, the AC300 can take up to four B300 batteries for a total capacity of 12,288Wh.

Fusion Box Pro can combine 2 of these units in series and boost the capacity to 24,576Wh/6000W/240V.

Key Features:

Up to 12288Wh Capacity with 4*B300

2400W Unrivaled Solar Input

3000W Pure Sine Wave Inverter

5400W Blazing Input Rate

24/7 UPS Home Backup

Image: Bluetti

(Original price C$2,499, sale price $2,299)

Family gatherings in the backyard are a nice way to celebrate Mother’s Day. A couple of AC200MAXs at the table will make the happy hour last for a long time.

Among the models at BLUETTI Store, the AC200MAX is a classic. Its 1400W input allows for efficient charging within 2 hours.

Image: Bluetti

(Original price C$2,099, sale price $1,899)

Most of the housework is done by mom. A power outage, however, can make her crazy.

The AC200P is a great emergency power supply, with a 2000Wh capacity and 2000W output power, it can power almost all appliances, including a coffee maker, refrigerator, hairdryer, etc.

Image: Bluetti

(Original price C$799, sale price C$699)

When she first looks at the EB70S, she will be surprised by its portability. She can move around with ease thanks to its ergonomic handle.

Combining BLUETTI solar panels PV120 or PV200 makes it an amazing power source with endless energy when the sun shines.

Image: Bluetti

More exciting news: BLUETTI will launch a #BLUETTIwithMom campaign on Mother’s Day, invite members on Instagram to share their sweetest moment with mom to win a free BLUETTI power station. Follow BLUETTI Canada on Instagram to learn more.

About BLUETTI

With over ten years of experience in the energy storage industry, BLUETTI is committed to building the world’s best power stations for van dwellers, explorers, and off-grid life. For more information, please visit https://www.bluettipower.ca/

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. KnowTechie’s opinions, reviews, and other editorial content remain objective and are not influenced by the sponsorship.