Bluetti launches the world’s first sodium-ion solar generator

As climate change continues to push the globe to carbon neutrality, more and more renewable energy sources like chemical batteries and battery-powered devices are gaining traction.

The Sony Corporation launched the chemical lithium-ion battery in 1991, and since then they have dominated applications such as consumer electronics, automobiles, and aviation. However, the energy shift faces a lithium supply crunch as demand rises on a large scale.

As shown in the periodic table of elements, sodium and lithium belong to the same group with very similar chemical properties, and the earth’s crust contains more sodium than lithium. As a result, sodium-ion batteries have emerged as an ideal alternative with a consistent working principle.

Bluetti Power Inc., based in Les Vegas, manufactures solar energy equipment, including solar generators, photovoltaic panels, and other related accessories.

Since the launch of its four power stations in the past two years–AC200P, EP500, and AC300–it has made a strong impression on the market for solar solutions, and now it is integrating innovative sodium-ion battery technology into its upcoming solar products.

BLUETTI recently announced the world’s first sodium-ion solar generator–NA300–and its compatible battery pack-B480 on its social media platforms.

Image: Bluetti

NA300 and B480 inherit all the style and appearance settings of their predecessor – EP500 Pro, including four 20-amp outlets and one 30-amp outlet driven by a 3,000W pure sine wave inverter to power most household appliances.

Moreover, the NA300’s solar input exceeds the EP500 Pro’s 2,400W by 3,000W. Due to its ability to charge from 0% to 80% in just a half-hour with 6,000W swift AC and PV charging, it can be regarded as the fastest solar generator for charging. (3,000W Max. for both AC and PV)

Due to sodium-ion battery technology limitations, NA300 has a capacity of 3,000Wh, less than EP500 Pro’s 5,100Wh in the same size.

As a result, it supports up to two B480 battery modules (each 4,800Wh) for a total of 12,600Wh, allowing it to maintain reliable power for a family in the event of a grid failure or natural disaster for several days or even a week.

Furthermore, NA300 offers 240V, 6000W connection with a Fusion Box and another NA300, IoT App Remote Control by iOS or Android, and other benefits of EP500 Pro.

Sodium-ion batteries can rival LiFePO4 cells widely used in other BLUETTI products with regards to security, long cycle life, and cost; however, the former excels in terms of low-temperature performance, quick-charging, and other electrochemical aspects due to its chemical properties.

Image: Bluetti

It takes less than 30 minutes to charge BLUETTI’s sodium-ion battery to 80% SOC at room temperature. In addition, this sodium-ion battery pack in NA300 and B480 has a capacity retention rate of over 85% in a -20°C (-4°F) environment and provides an integration efficiency of over 80%, which is ideal for use in regions with extreme cold.

Apart from the debut NA300 will be making at CES 2022, BLUETTI is also expected to take the wraps off a range of new products in front of global audiences, demonstrating their state-of-the-art technology and alternative power solutions towards a sustainable future. Stay tuned and check for more information on www.bluettipower.com.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. KnowTechie’s opinions, reviews, and other editorial content remain objective and are not influenced by the sponsorship.