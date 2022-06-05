Enjoybot’s 12V LiFePO4 is a cleaner alternative to lead-acid batteries

The days of bulky, heavy lead-acid batteries are all but over. And one of the new standards that have replaced the old technology is Lithium Iron Phosphate or LiFePO4.

And today we’re going to be checking out a new LiFePO4 battery on the market, the Enjoybot 12V 100Ah deep cycle.

The Enjoybot LiFePO4 battery features 100Ah of charge in a casing that weighs about a third of a typical acid battery of the same size. It’s a good replacement for an acid battery in a golf cart or boat, rated for up to 5,000 charges.

This battery from Enjoybot is available on the company’s website for $399.99. Let’s check it out.

Reliable and long-lasting

One of the things that sets a LiFePO4 deep cycle battery from the more traditional, lead-acid technology of the past is its lifespan. A lead-acid battery tends to have a lifetime of around 200-500 cycles, depending on the Depth of Discharge.

Depth of Discharge, or DOD, refers to the percentage of the amount of energy discharged to the full capacity of the battery. An 80 percent DOD rating is based on only using 80 percent of the battery each time before recharging.

Comparing that with LiFePO4 batteries, which generally have a lifetime of more than 2,000 cycles, you can already see the major benefits.

When it comes to this battery from Enjoybot, you can get up to 5,000 cycles in a lifetime with a DOD of 80 percent. That’s 10 times more than you can get from a similar acid battery.

And while you can still get the most amount of cycles by not draining the battery completely, Enjoyot’s LiFePO4 battery can be discharged up to 100 percent without having too negative of an effect on the battery’s lifetime.

And that’s thanks to the built-in Battery Management System (BMS). BMS is a sort of integrated protection that saves the battery from potential wear and tear that comes from overcharging over-discharging, or short circuits.

Convenient and easy to use

The other major benefit of this LiFePO4 battery is how convenient it is to use compared to acid batteries. We mentioned earlier that LiFePO4 can weigh in at about a third of the weight of a traditional acid battery, and we weren’t joking.

Enjoybot’s LiFePO4 battery weighs in at just under 24 pounds. And to put that into perspective, that’s about 40 pounds less than an average lead-acid battery of the same size. That’s a huge difference.

On top of that, there’s no liquid inside of a LiFePO4 battery, another major difference from lead-acid types. With lead-acid batteries, you have to make sure they’re installed right side up so you don’t risk leaking battery acid.

That’s not something you have to worry about with Enjoybot’s LiFePO4 battery at all. There’s no liquid inside, so you can orient the battery however it needs to be oriented to fit and it will work as normal.

Pair that with the foolproof BMS and you’ve got yourself a convenient, easy-to-use replacement for the old-school lead-acid deep cycle batteries.

Enjoybot’s LiFePO4 can be situated sideways, upside down, diagonally, or any other way you can think without any issue.

Check out Enjoybot’s 12V 100Ah LiFePO4 battery

If you’re still using a lead-acid battery and looking for a more convenient and environmentally friendly alternative, then check out Enjoybot’s 12v LiFePO4 battery.

It utilizes Lithium Iron Phosphate technology to eliminate the toxic acid found in old batteries and replace it with new, lightweight cells that can last exponentially longer. You may have to pay a little extra for the new technology, but it’s worth the extra time you get in the long run.

You can find the Enjoybot’s 12V battery for your RV, boat, golf cart, or anything else that requires a deep cycle battery on the company’s website for $399.99. The battery’s also available on Amazon for the same price.

For more information, check the website’s listing for links to the user manual and spec sheet for the Enjoybot 12 100Ah LiFePO4 battery.

