LIPOWER’s Mars-2000 portable power station gives you tons of battery power

Have you ever wanted portable power that you can take with you without the hassle of a gas-powered generator?

Then, check out the latest lithium iron phosphate, or LFP, portable battery power stations like the Mars-2000 from LIPOWER.

The Mars-2000 is a 2000W portable power station that can keep you in the light when you’re on the go. It has 10 different outputs to power multiple devices simultaneously and has 1,460Wh of capacity to keep you going for a long time.

LIPOWER just launched the Mars-2000 power station at the beginning of the month. And the company is currently running an early-bird special for its initial buyers.

If you buy the LiPower Mars-2000 before August 15, you can save $400 off the original price of $1,489, bringing your total down to $1,089. So let’s see what it’s all about.

LFP battery means great durability

Image: LIPOWER

The LIPOWER Mars-2000 features a battery that uses LFP technology, making it much more durable and long-lasting than other similar power stations.

The Mars-2000 is equipped with an EV-grade battery that’s seven times more durable than traditional lithium-ion batteries.

Your average lithium-ion battery is rated for around 500 cycles before the battery capacity goes from 100 to 80 percent. In comparison, the Mars-2000 is rated for 3,500+ cycles with the same hit to overall capacity.

LIPOWER says the Mars-2000 can last you for up to 10 years of efficient use, and I’d imagine you could get even more than that if you take care of it properly.

And with that more durable battery comes relatively fast charging capabilities. It can be charged from your wall, your car charger, or with up to two of the company’s 100W solar panels. And using your wall or the solar panels, it can charge up to around 80 percent in just five hours.

Of course, charging the power station from your car will take a lot longer, around 20 hours. It’s obviously not the most efficient method of charging. But it would work in a pinch and could be nice to use when you’re traveling to a destination by car.

Even with all of that technology, the Mars-2000 stays lightweight. It weighs in at around 16kg or around 35 pounds. And that’s a decent amount lighter than the 20kg+ weight of similarly specced power stations.

Additionally, it features a built-in exclusive intelligent cooling system, which includes an efficient large-area heat dissipation module and metal heat conduction brackets, dissipates heat quickly and effectively without noise.

So what can it power?

Image: LIPOWER

When it comes to powering objects with the Mars-2000, there aren’t a whole lot of limits.

Now, you won’t be able to power anything that requires more than 2,000 watts and more demanding appliances will drain the Mars-2000’s battery quickly.

But you can charge or power tons of different devices using this power station. It features 10 total outputs including 3 AC wall outputs, 2 DC outputs accompanied by a car charger output slot, 3 USB-A ports, and 1 USB-C port.

As you can see, you’ll be able to power several different devices at once using the Mars-2000.

You can charge your entire family’s phones at once and barely make a dent in this power station. It’s rated for more than 100 smartphone charges on a single charge.

More demanding electronics will drain the Mars-2000 a bit quicker. For example, your average 32-inch TV will power for around 17 hours, and you can power your mini-fridge for more than 20 hours with the Mars-2000.

While it won’t power your entire house by any means, it can certainly work as an emergency power system in a pinch to keep certain essentials going.

Check out LIPOWER early-bird special

Image: LIPOWER

The introduction of LFP batteries in portable power stations has made them much more durable overall. And LIPOWER has gone all out with its LFP battery, the Mars-2000.

It has 10 output ports and a capacity of 1,460Wh, so you can run even some of the more demanding appliances you have for a solid time. It’s a great option for camping out, keeping all your devices charged, and maybe providing a little light.

Or you can use it as an emergency power backup in a pinch to keep some appliances running. While you can’t run your entire house from the Mars-2000, it can be helpful to keep some essential devices going when needed.

The Mars-2000 will likely never be cheaper than it is now. The early-bird special knocks off $400 from the original price, bringing it down to $1,089. Check out the company’s website for more information.

And if the Mars-2000 is more power than you need, check out the cheaper Mars-1000, with 1200W of power. Its early-bird discount is $200, bringing the total price down to $799.99.

If you’re looking for a portable power station but don’t need tons of power, consider stepping down to the Mars-1000.

