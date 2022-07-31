Autel’s MaxiCharge EV charger is 7 times faster than level 1 chargers

If you’ve made the leap to an electric vehicle (EV), you’re likely well aware of just how important a home EV charger can be for your vehicle.

Your home is where your vehicle will be most of the time, so you need to make sure you have a good charger available. If not, you’ll find yourself dependent on public chargers.

Today, we will look at the MaxiCharge 40A Home Electric car charger from Autel.

With the slogan “Green energy powers the future,” Autel dedicates itself to more sustainable energy options. And it starts with the company’s MaxiCharge 40A home EV charging station.

The MaxiCharge 40A is a 40 amp high-speed charging station that you can install in your home. It’s available on Amazon for $559. If you own an EV, is this something you should consider buying? Let’s see what it’s all about.

An EV Charger that offers high-speed charging at home

Image: KnowTechie

There are tons of different home charging options for your EV on the market today. But not every option is created equal. One of the major things you need to consider when looking for a home charger is charging speed.

The Autel MaxiCharge is a level 2 charger capable of outputting up to 9.6kW of energy. That means it can charge your battery for up to 30 miles of travel in an hour. That’s seven times faster than some level 1 chargers.

And you’ll never have to worry about your morning commute, as long as you plug in your car before bed at night.

Safe and reliable in extreme temperatures

Image: KnowTechie

It’s also important that your home car charger is safe to use. Depending on where you live and where you install the charger, your charger may have to deal with some extreme climate scenarios.

Fortunately, the MaxiCharge offers IP65 protection against water splashes and dust.

It can also withstand temperatures of -40 degrees Celsius up to 55 degrees Celsius. So it will remain safe to use in even the most extreme circumstances.

Convenient and easy to use

Image: KnowTechie

One of Autel’s focuses in designing the MaxiCharge 40A is its simplicity. The company says installation can take as little as eight minutes, depending on the installer and install location.

Once you’ve installed it, the charger’s easy to use. It offers real-time notifications on its screen, such as charging speed and capacity. And you can conveniently control the charger through the app on your smartphone.

Additionally, the company regularly updates the charger to improve performance. The charger’s firmware is generally updated with quarterly improvements and monthly updates to important functions.

Specifications

Connector Type SAE J1772 Cable Length 25′ Maximum Current 40Amps I 9.6kW Input Cord NEMA 14-50 Color Dark Gray Dimensions 7.36”W x 13.23”H x 3.35”D Enclosure Rating NEMA 4 Status Indication LED/APP

Additionally, it’s compatible with any EV or PHEV that uses a J1772 charge point, which is pretty much every plug-in EV or PHEV sold today.

The only exception is Tesla, but they include an adapter to use J1772 charge points with every vehicle sold, so it’ll still work with this charger.

Check out the Autel MaxiCharge 40A for your EV charging needs

Image: KnowTechie

Autel aims to deliver only the highest quality products at a great value to its customers.

The company hopes to bridge the gap between high tech and consumers, creating convenient, easy-to-use products for residential and commercial customers.

So if you need a home charger for your new EV, check out the MaxiCharge from Autel. It offers fast, level 2 charging speeds and is safe to use in various environments.

It’s relatively easy to install and use, with real-time notifications and updates through the smartphone app.

Again, the Autel Maxicharge Home Electric Vehicle Charger is available on Amazon for $559. And if you use code SAVE20EV by July 31, you can save an additional 20 percent off the list price.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

