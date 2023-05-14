Quick Answer: No, the Tesla Model Y does not come with a NEMA 14-50 adapter. But you can purchase a NEMA 14-50 adapter from the Tesla online store individually or as a part of a bundle.

When you buy a Tesla, it may not come with all the bells, whistles, add-ons, and convenient extras you want.

For example, if you plan to charge your vehicle using a NEMA 14-50 outlet, you’ll need to use the right adapter. Before you purchase a Tesla, it’s a good idea to check if you need to add any extras to your order.

So, does the Tesla Model Y come with a NEMA 14-50 adapter? Let’s find out.

Does Tesla Model Y come with NEMA 14-50 adapter?

Short answer: No.

While Tesla did provide NEMA 14-50 adapters with new vehicles in the past, it no longer does so.

Is this the result of Tesla being greedy? Or is there a logical reason for moving to the opt-in (and pay more) model?

Of course, automatically supplying an extra adapter with your purchase is convenient, but before we scream greed and roll out the guillotine, let’s consider the situation.

Does it make sense to give people an adapter they may never use? Or is it more practical to offer the choice to purchase the item if needed?

When Tesla stopped supplying the NEMA 14-50 adapter with new vehicles, it was then free to lower the purchase price to reflect this decision—which it totally did, right?

Although Tesla is no longer in the business of providing complimentary NEMA 14-50 adapters, you can still get your hands on one if needed. Let’s discuss how.

How do you get a Tesla NEMA 14-50 adapter?

Short answer: You can purchase a NEMA 14-50 adapter from the Tesla online store.

If you need a NEMA 14-50 adapter for your Tesla Model Y—or any other model—you can purchase one from the Tesla online store or other online retailers like Amazon.

Currently, Tesla’s online shop has the NEMA 14-50 adapter listed at $45 to buy on its own. Whether that’s too high, too low, or just right is the buyer’s choice.

If you frequently need to plug your Tesla into different outlet types, you can get a bundle pack of seven different NEMA adapters for $245.

Naturally, the bundle comes with a storage bag, so you don’t need to worry about loose adapters rolling, flopping, flapping—whatever it is loose adapters do—around in the car, which must come as a huge relief.

