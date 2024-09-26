Disney Plus password crackdown is here: What it’ll cost you

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Bad news for all you freeloading Disney Plus fans out there: the password-sharing crackdown CEO Bob Iger promised last month is officially live.

Disney has just rolled out its new approach to account sharing, and it’s a lot like the Netflix password-sharing crackdown that launched back in the summer of 2023.

So what does it mean for you? Well, your Disney Plus account is now meant to be used across devices within your “Household”.

Anyone outside that network needs to either pony up for their own subscription or become an “Extra Member” on your plan (for a fee, naturally) to keep bingeing all the best Disney Plus shows and movies.

Here’s a full breakdown of the new Disney Plus password-sharing system, including how it works, how much it’ll cost you, and how to add an “Extra Member” to your account.

How much does the Disney Plus password-sharing program cost?

Want to keep your former freeloading friend hooked up with “Agatha: Coven of Chaos“? Here’s how much it’ll cost to add an Extra Member subscription.

PlanExtra Member Cost/Month Disney Plus Basic $6.99 Disney Plus Premium $9.99

Adding an Extra Member is slightly cheaper than having them sign up for a separate plan altogether.

For comparison, standard Disney Plus plans currently cost $7.99/month for Basic and $13.99/month for Premium, and those prices are set to rise thanks to a price hike in October.

In the UK, adding an Extra Member will set you back £3.99/month for Disney Plus Standard with Ads, or £4.99/month to add someone to either the Standard or Premium plans. Australians, meanwhile, will pay a flat $7.99/month for an Extra Member.

A couple of important things to note: Extra Members can only stream on one device at a time, and there’s currently only one Extra Member slot per Disney Plus account.

The Extra Member feature is also not available for Disney Bundle subscribers or for subscribers billed through partners at the moment, so if you’re already signed up that way, anyone outside your household will need to get their own Disney Plus subscription.

Where has the new Disney Plus password-sharing program been rolled out? And who’s eligible?

After launching in “select markets” over the summer, the new Disney Plus password-sharing features are now live in the U.S., Canada, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

Anyone 18 years or older living in the same country/region as the account holder, who doesn’t have an active Hulu subscription or an active or canceled Disney Plus or ESPN Plus subscription is eligible to be set up as an Extra Member.

How to add someone outside your Disney Plus Household as an Extra Member

Account holders who want to add someone outside their Household as an Extra Member can invite them to join Disney Plus. Here’s how, according to the Disney Plus Help Center:

Go to DisneyPlus.com on a mobile or web browser and log in. Select your Profile. Select Account. Go to the Plans and Billing section, and select the Extra Member option. Read through the terms; happy? hit Continue. Review the changes to your plan, and hit Agree & Subscribe if you wish to proceed. Enter the email address of the chosen Extra Member and hit Send Invite. Select an existing Profile from your account or choose New Profile if they’re new to your Disney Plus account. Hit Next to send the invite. Click Got It! on the confirmation page to complete the process.

The invited user will receive an email inviting them to set up their own Disney Plus account, which will be billed monthly to the primary account holder.

Can you still watch Disney Plus outside of your Household?

Yes, you can still watch Disney Plus while traveling on your supported devices as the account holder or a member of a Disney Plus Household.

If you’re away from home and open Disney Plus on TV and see the message “This TV doesn’t seem to be part of the Household for this account“, you can select either “I’m Away From Home” or “Update Household” to reset the Household location for your subscription for any reason.

Either option will prompt you to enter a one-time passcode sent to the email address associated with your account.

What else do you need to know about Disney Plus password-sharing?

Don’t want to pay extra to keep your former freeloading friend on your Disney Plus plan? Well, the only alternative is for those other users to sign up for their own Disney Plus subscription.

If the account holder selected an existing Disney Plus profile, the invited Extra Member can transfer over their watch history and settings when they set up their own account, which is a nice touch.

