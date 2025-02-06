Disney Plus loses 700,000 subscribers in the first quarter of 2025

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Disney just revealed its earnings for the first quarter of 2025, and according to it, the company’s popular streaming service, Disney Plus, has lost 700,000 subscribers globally.

In its earnings report, Disney revealed that Disney Plus now has 124.6 million subscribers, experiencing a notable decline of 0.7 million since the fourth quarter of 2024.

Q1 2025 also marks the very first time Disney Plus lost its subscribers since its launch in 2019.

Despite concerns, Disney CEO Bob Iger noted during the earnings call that the subscriber loss results were not as severe as anticipated.

Disney is very nonchalant about Disney Plus’s subscriber loss

According to Disney’s CEO, the company is undeterred, asserting that this noteworthy loss hasn’t had any profound impact as anticipated.

Although the number of subscribers who departed Disney Plus is virtually nothing compared to the platform’s total number of subscribers, which is at 124.6 million, the platform has seen a departure of 700,00 subscribers in just one quarter.

We wonder if this drop correlates with the Disney Plus price increase in fall 2024, where the ad-supported plan went from $7.99 to $9.99, and the ad-free version increased from $13.99 to $15.99.

Disney also started its password-sharing crackdown in September. The company introduced a “Paid Sharing” plan in the United States, Canada, and parts of Europe.

This structure limits account use to a single household member without support for multiple households unless the primary subscriber agrees to pay extra fees.

Additionally, Disney expects to see another decline in the Disney Plus subscriber numbers in the second quarter of 2025.

Interestingly, while Disney Plus subscription numbers were down, Hulu gained 1.6 million new paid subscribers during the quarters, totaling its number to a whopping 53.6 million.

Meanwhile, Disney’s revenue increased by 4.8 percent this quarter, primarily due to Moana 2, which earned more than $1 billion in theaters.

This is likely why the company is so nonchalant about losing so many subscribers in a single quarter.

