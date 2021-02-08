How to cancel your subscription to Disney+

Entertainment is key while we’re all hunkering down in our homes, but what do you do if you’ve watched everything that you wanted to on a particular service? Maybe you want to reduce your streaming bill, or just don’t want to pay for Disney+ any more now that The Mandalorian is over.

Whether you signed up for Mando, or you’ve binge-watched every single Marvel Cinematic Universe title, or all the Disney Princess ones, you might be wanting to drop Disney+ from your monthly subscriptions. Here’s how.

Here’s how to cancel Disney+

Slimming down your streaming bill is always a good thing. After all, isn’t that why you cut the cord in the first place and ditched the cable? Here’s how to cut ties with Disney+ so you have one less bill each month. Go to the Disney+ website and sign in Click on your Profile Click on Account Click on Cancel Subscription Confirm by clicking on Complete Cancellation If you subscribed through another provider, you’ll have to go to their site instead. Instructions for Roku, Amazon, iTunes, and Google Play are found at the links.

There, all done and one less subscription service on your list of monthly bills. At least, until the next season of The Mandalorian comes out, or any of the multiple Star Wars spin-offs that are in production.

