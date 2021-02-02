Entertainment
Here’s how to cancel your ESPN+ subscription
Trying to cut down your monthly streaming bill? ESPN+ might be a good place to start.
If you’ve realized that your monthly bills have ballooned from multiple streaming services, it’s time to start trimming down. Maybe you don’t want to watch live sports now that the season is over so that ESPN+ subscription is ripe for trimming from your monthly outlay.
Maybe you got ESPN+ (mostly) free, as part of The Disney Bundle with Disney Plus and Hulu, and now that The Mandalorian is over for another season, you want to remove the triple hit to your bank. Whatever the reason, we’ll show you how to cancel ESPN+, on whichever billing service you used to sign up.
How to cancel your ESPN+ subscription
Sign into your ESPN Plus account
Click on the Account icon at the top-right
Click on ESPN+ Subscription under Manage my:
Click or tap on Cancel Subscription
Confirm your cancellation
You can also go direct to the Subscription management page
- If you subscribed through Google Play:
You need to go to the Google Play Subscription page, click on your ESPN Plus subscription, then Manage and Cancel Subscription
- If you signed up on an Apple device:
You may need to unsubscribe from your device Settings. This guide is for Apple Music, but ESPN+ will be in the same place.
- If you subscribed from your Amazon account:
Go to https://www.amazon.com/appstoresubscriptions and sign in. Find your ESPN Plus subscription in the list, select Actions and then Cancel your subscription, and confirm.
- For billing through Roku:
Go to my.roku.com/account/subscriptions, click on ESPN Plus, then click on Unsubscribe, then confirm
- If your ESPN+ is part of the Disney Plus and Hulu package:
You’ll have to go to either Disney Plus or Hulu, and unsubscribe there.
Now you’ve removed one more $6 expense from your monthly bills. If you want to remove even more of those subscriptions that you’re not really using, we’ve got a guide for most of them.
