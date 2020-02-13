How to cancel your Netflix subscription now that Friends is no longer available

Even though the last time Friends aired was over 15 years ago, it’s still been a huge moneymaker for WarnerMedia. Now it’s getting a new home on HBO Max, saying goodbye to Netflix, after HBO paid a whopping $425 million dollars for the rights.

That might just be the last straw for some of you who subscribed to Netflix to binge-watch the Bings, so how do you cancel now that Netflix has “pulled a Monica?”

Here’s how to cancel your Netflix account now Friends is gone

Netflix was outbid by HBO Max for the rights to Friends, and the six-some have a new home. If you’re not bothered about Netflix’s Originals, you might be wanting to cancel your subscription so you can afford one to HBO Max in May of this year.

If losing Friends was the last straw, here’s how to put Netflix on a break:

Sign into your Netflix account

Click on the down arrow next to your profile name at the top right of the page

next to your profile name at the top right of the page Click on Account

Where it says Membership and billing , you’ll see a large gray box that says Cancel membership on it. Click that

, you’ll see a large gray box that says on it. Click that Confirm you’re putting Netflix on break until the next season of The Witcher by clicking on Finish cancellation

You’ll have to wait until HBO Max releases in May to stream the zany antics of the Friends crowd again, but you can wait, right?

