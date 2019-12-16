Google’s top searches of 2019 include memes and Disney

Around December, companies take time to reflect on the calendar year and list highlights of what they’ve accomplished or what represents that year for them. Google is no exception.

Every year, the ubiquitous search engine reveals what the top trending searches were. Google puts the results into different categories. Some of these include News, Athletes and, for some reason, Babies. In 2019, it appears most searches are dominated by two things: memes and the Walt Disney Company (and it’s many properties).

For example, what are the number one and two results for Babies? The incredibly adorable Baby Yoda and the insufferably obnoxious (and catchy) Baby Shark. Each of these spawned their own series of memes. Another example involving memes is the results of the “What is…?” category which is mostly people asking what certain memes are. A third and final example is five of the top movies searched in 2019 are all Disney films.

Yeah, this was definitely the year of Disney – and don’t forget, Disney+ launched this year.

For those who are curious, you can check out some of the highlights above, but we’ve also compiled a handful of top tens for different categories below:

Top Searches of 2019

Disney Plus Cameron Boyce Nipsey Hussle Hurricane Dorian Antonio Brown Luke Perry Avengers: Endgame Game of Thrones iPhone 11 Jussie Smollett

Top News of 2019

Hurricane Dorian Notre Dame Cathedral Women’s World Cup Area 51 Raid Copa America El Paso shooting Sri Lanka Government shutdown Equifax data breach settlement California earthquake

Top “What is…?” of 2019

What is Area 51 What is a VSCO girl What is momo What is a boomer What is quid pro quo What is camp fashion What is Disney Plus What is Bird Box about What is a Mandalorian What is Brexit

Top Movie Searches on Google in 2019

Avengers: Endgame Captain Marvel Joker Toy Story 4 The Lion King IT Chapter Two Frozen 2 Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Midsommar Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

What do you think? Surprised by these results or does this seem about right? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

