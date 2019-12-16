Google’s top searches of 2019 include memes and Disney
Some of these are actually pretty surprising.
Around December, companies take time to reflect on the calendar year and list highlights of what they’ve accomplished or what represents that year for them. Google is no exception.
Every year, the ubiquitous search engine reveals what the top trending searches were. Google puts the results into different categories. Some of these include News, Athletes and, for some reason, Babies. In 2019, it appears most searches are dominated by two things: memes and the Walt Disney Company (and it’s many properties).
For example, what are the number one and two results for Babies? The incredibly adorable Baby Yoda and the insufferably obnoxious (and catchy) Baby Shark. Each of these spawned their own series of memes. Another example involving memes is the results of the “What is…?” category which is mostly people asking what certain memes are. A third and final example is five of the top movies searched in 2019 are all Disney films.
Yeah, this was definitely the year of Disney – and don’t forget, Disney+ launched this year.
Google reveals in 2019’s Year in Search that people really like memes
For those who are curious, you can check out some of the highlights above, but we’ve also compiled a handful of top tens for different categories below:
Top Searches of 2019
- Disney Plus
- Cameron Boyce
- Nipsey Hussle
- Hurricane Dorian
- Antonio Brown
- Luke Perry
- Avengers: Endgame
- Game of Thrones
- iPhone 11
- Jussie Smollett
Top News of 2019
- Hurricane Dorian
- Notre Dame Cathedral
- Women’s World Cup
- Area 51 Raid
- Copa America
- El Paso shooting
- Sri Lanka
- Government shutdown
- Equifax data breach settlement
- California earthquake
Top “What is…?” of 2019
- What is Area 51
- What is a VSCO girl
- What is momo
- What is a boomer
- What is quid pro quo
- What is camp fashion
- What is Disney Plus
- What is Bird Box about
- What is a Mandalorian
- What is Brexit
Top Movie Searches on Google in 2019
- Avengers: Endgame
- Captain Marvel
- Joker
- Toy Story 4
- The Lion King
- IT Chapter Two
- Frozen 2
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Midsommar
- Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
