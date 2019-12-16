You can now get a yearly subscription to Apple Arcade for just $50

If you find yourself enjoying Apple Arcade – Apple’s monthly subscription service for games – then good news, there is now a new way to save a couple of bucks on your subscription.

Typically, the service runs you $4.99 a month but now you can get a year of the service for $50. That’s a $10 savings over paying monthly. As someone who didn’t have high hopes for the service, I’ve really been enjoying the wide range of games available.

Here’s how to get Apple Arcade for its lower yearly price

If you are already a member of Apple Arcade here’s how to do it:

On your iPhone or iPad, head to the App Store Press on your Profile icon in the top right corner From there, go to Subscriptions Press on Apple Arcade subscription Here, you will have the choice of monthly or the $50 annual subscription Clicking on Apple Arcade Annual (1 year) will bring up a prompt to confirm your change

That’s it, that’s how you change your subscription to a yearly model with Apple Arcade. If you’ve never used Apple Arcade before, you can go to the App Store, then press on the Arcade tab at the bottom, and follow the prompts for your free trial.

What do you think? Plan on trying out Apple’s gaming subscription service or switching over to a yearly subscription? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

