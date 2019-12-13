The upcoming Xbox Series X looks more like a PC than game console

Last night, during the Video Game Awards, Microsoft unveiled to the world its next big console project. Surprisingly enough, the Xbox Series X looks less like a console and more like a compact PC.

We already knew Microsoft was working on two different tiers of next-gen consoles, but I’m not sure anyone expected that the higher-tier, 4K-capable device would be a freaking tower. But, I’m not mad about it.

The Xbox Series X looks to grab next-gen by the horns

According to a blog post from Head of Xbox, Phil Spencer, the “Xbox Series X will be our fastest, most powerful console ever and set a new bar for performance, speed and compatibility, allowing you to bring your gaming legacy, thousands of games from three generations and more forward with you.”

Which, I mean, of course, it will be those things – wouldn’t be much of a next-gen console if it wasn’t better than a previous-gen console, but it’s the specs behind the PR fluff that is exciting.

The Series X will be capable of 4K at 60FPS, with the possibility of up to 120FPS, and includes support for Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), and 8K capability. It will also have something many Xbox gamers are sure to appreciate – backwards compatibility. Spencer notes that “thanks to backward compatibility, you can expect your gaming legacy, thousands of your favorite games across four generations of gaming, all your Xbox One gaming accessories, and industry-leading services like Xbox Game Pass to be available when you power on your Xbox Series X in Holiday 2020.”

It will be interesting to see how gamers adapt to the form-factor of the Series X. As Josh says, “Neat but it ain’t fitting in my entertainment system.” I have a feeling a lot of gamers will have similar sentiments, but it is being said that it can be laid down as well, which should help. That larger form factor should help with heat issues and just gives Microsoft more space for powerful hardware. Now, if only that large box could be removed and parts upgraded, that would really be the dream.

No wording on price or release date, but Microsoft says it will be sharing more in 2020.

Wha do you think? Interested in the next generation of Xbox gaming? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

