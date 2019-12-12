Forza Horizon 4 is the latest game to get a battle royale mode and it is available now

Battle royale games continue to be popular as we close in on the end of 2019, and now a new contender is joining the fray. One that is seemingly coming out of left field.

Forza Horizon 4 – yes, the racing game – is getting a “battle royale inspired racing mode” called Eliminator. Yeah, I don’t get it either, but it definitely looks cool.

The new Eliminator mode is included free and will host 72 players as they race and try to stay inside of an increasingly shrinking circle. You know, just basic battle royale stuff.

At the start, all 72 players will drive lower-tier cars, but as the race (battle?) continues, your car will continue to update to nicer, higher-tier models. To get those nicer cars, you’ll be challenging others to 1v1 races and winners will earn upgrades and better vehicles. It all sounds ridiculous…ly fun.

Forza Horizon 4 is available for Xbox One, PC, and Game Pass.

