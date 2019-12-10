Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is becoming a litmus test for my aging reflexes

After spending a few weeks online with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, allowing it to infect my subconscious, I still can’t figure out if I’m terrible at the game or getting better. I know one thing, the chaos of the Shoot House 24/7 map is no indicator. But it’s a damn sight better than the Crash map.

I haven’t played this much Call of Duty online since Modern Warfare 2. To the point that I even got the season one battle pass and am now addicted to unlocking new rewards. Though, there is two ways to do this: grind through middling, uneven play or get better at the game and level up quicker.

I can’t tell which method I’m utilizing.

Some matches, I’m a freaking killstreak god. Jumping around, sliding and shooting, racking up quad kills and running around like a mattress on fire. Sometimes they line up like I’m selling Popeye’s Chicken sandwiches and I just drop ’em cause I’m sold out bitch. I lead the team in kills, but we still lose cause no one was playing objective. Whatever. Then the next match, I get a KDR of 0.30 and can’t seem to react quick enough.

Either my hand-eye coordination only works in small spurts or I’m just getting lucky sometimes, being paired with schlubs, playing against schlubs. Then I truly test my aging (yet, perfectly healthy according to my eye doctor) eyes by playing Hardcore mode. It’s harder to pick out the enemy, the maps are bigger, every move matters.

Aside from getting shot in the back by teammates because I previously shot them in the face because they ran in front of the line of fire, I do ok

Domination and Hardpoint are my favorite game modes, because I know where the enemy is going to be. Team Deathmatch is my worst, because everybody is camping and if you do go wondering around these large maps, you’ll get sniped and won’t see where it came from. Like real life.

I’m ranked level 76 and am working my way toward the five stars. I rarely finish last, no matter the game mode, but find myself reacting too late to movements out of the corner of my eye in most matches that aren’t Shoot House 24/7. I play better a foot from the monitor than six feet from the 55-inch TV.

Unlike my 19-year old, I never blame the controller for my failures and never rage quit a match. Sometimes I crouch in a corner and respond to texts and hope I don’t get shot. Yet in the very next match, no matter the game mode, I’m playing like I have cyborg hands and laser eyes. So I’m not sure what’s going on.

Some players walk into every match and rack up 93 kills on Hardpoint. I’m happy coming in second with 30 kills and the most time on the Hardpoint. Play objective! The best/worst is coming in near last on Domination because while everyone else was running around getting kills, I was the only one capturing flags, and getting killed by the other team in return.

Which speaks to a bit of a scoring issue with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare online

No matter the game mode, it seems to reward kills more than playing objective, and this seems strange to me. While there is some variation, the scoring methodology isn’t completely clear to me. While in the end it really doesn’t matter, it kind of does and would create some parity and possibly, some humility.

So yeah, I’m both looking forward to and dreading a possible battle royale mode in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Because I’m good at anticipating action but also, snipers. I can’t quick scope to save my life. Red dot reflex sight for life.

Either way, I’m still playing every night and to this point, while there have been some frustrations, it’s fun. I have fun. And that’s the most important part. Even if I know some 15-year old is cursing me out somewhere for screwing up their Hardcore Team Deathmatch win because I went on tilt with a rocket launcher, it’s fun for me. Chat muted, hands twitching, eyes unsure, killstreak confirmed.

