The Resident Evil 3 remake is now official – watch the trailer here

After rumors first hit the web last week, we now have an official Resident Evil 3 trailer and announcment to make it official. With how many Resident Evil titles have seen recent rereleases and updates recently, this really isn’t terribly surprising.

That being said, this new trailer looks pretty fantastic, and if you are a fan of the series, definitely something to keep your eye on.

Watch the new Resident Evil 3 trailer here

Resident Evil 3 follows Jill Valentine as she attempts to escape Raccoon City after an outbreak of the T-Virus. You also spend some time playing as Carlos Oliveira and your main nemesis is… Nemesis. Nemesis has one goal, target and destroy the remaining S.T.A.R.S. members in the area.

In addition to the trailer, we also got a release date for the new title – April 3, 2020. It will be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Resident Evil Resistance, announced earlier this year, will reportedly be a multiplayer mode included in the title, according to Polygon.

What do you think? Excited for this remake of Resident Evil 3? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

