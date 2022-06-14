Resident Evil Village’s Winters Expansion gets a release date

After a full year of waiting, Resident Evil Village finally has a release date for its upcoming DLC. The new content, called Winters’ Expansion, is coming to the game on October 28 of this year.

Additionally, the PS5 versions of Resident Evil 7, Resident Evil 2, and Resident Evil 3 arrived earlier this week. And even better, they’re available as free upgrades to users who already own the PS4 versions of the game.

Capcom shared the exciting news of the upcoming DLC in a blog post on the PlayStation website. Kanda shared some of what we can expect from the Winters’ Expansion, aptly named after the game’s protagonist, Ethan Winters.

The first addition is the ability to play the game in third-person mode. You will be able to play the entire game from a following, third-person camera.

The Mercenaries Additional Orders is the second content update in the Winters’ Expansion. This update adds new levels and playable characters such as Chris Redfield, Karl Heisenberg, and everyone’s favorite mommy, Alcina Dimitrescu.

And finally, there’s Shadows of Rose. Shadows of Rose follows Ethan Winters’ daughter, Rose, on a journey that takes play 16 years in the future. Rose has grown up and struggles with supernatural powers and must embark on a journey to try and lift her curse in the Shadows of Rose DLC.

Accompanying the game’s first DLC will be the highly anticipated Resident Evil Re:Verse update. This is a PvP update that was supposed to come to the game last year but was pushed back. It will now come out on October 28, alongside the Winters’ Expansion.

So that’s tons of new content and ways to play coming to Resident Evil Village in the fall. Fans of the game will be excited to take on new adventures with the Winters’ Expansions and Resident Evil Re:Verse.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.