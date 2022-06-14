The new PlayStation Plus service is finally available in North America

After months of hype and buildup, Sony has finally launched its new, upgraded PlayStation Plus subscription service in North America. The new service has been exclusively available in Asian markets for the last few weeks as part of Sony’s planned launch window.

Now, it’s finally available to North American customers. The new PlayStation Plus has been completely overhauled, adding two additional tiers for a little extra money that unlocks several new perks for PlayStation gamers.

PlayStation Plus Essential is the same as the old PlayStation Plus service. It gives you a few free games every month, multiplayer access, exclusive shop discounts, and cloud storage. This tier will feel very familiar to those who have subscribed to PlayStation Plus in the past.

The Extra tier is where things start to get a little spicy. The Extra tier offers the same perks as the essential tier plus access to a massive library with hundreds of PS4 and PS5 games that you can play. Games like Red Dead Redemption 2, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Final Fantasy XV, and many more are included in the list.

And the Premium tier is the highest tier of the new PlayStation Plus service. Subscribers of this tier get all the perks of PlayStation Plus Extra, plus a few other benefits. This tier unlocks a massive list of classic PlayStation, PS2, and PSP games as well as cloud streaming for tons of PS3 games.

Additionally, one of the coolest features of the Premium tier is free game demos. Premium members can try out select titles in a timed demo before deciding to purchase.

All of these tiers are now available to PlayStation gamers in North America. The service starts at $9.99 per month for the Essential tier, $14.99 per month for Extra, and $17.99 per month for Premium. Check out the PlayStation website to sign up.

