PlayStation Plus Premium adds free classics and game demos

With Sony’s new PlayStation Plus service launch right around the corner, the company has shared some of the games that it will include in the service. Notably, the PlayStation Plus Premium tier includes tons of classics and free demos of some new games.

The company shared a blog post on its website to help build up the hype for its new service. We got a good look at the list of PS4 and PS5 games that will come with the Extra and Premium tiers of PlayStation Plus.

Additionally, PlayStation shared some of the classic games that will be available exclusively to Premium/Deluxe members. Remember, the Deluxe tier is substituted for the Premium tier in places where game streaming is not available.

Both of those tiers include access to a classic games library, including legendary titles like Ape Escape, Tekken 2, Hot Shots Tennis, and more.

Games included in PlayStation Plus’ class games library

Sony shared a list of some of the classic games that will be included with the Premium/Deluxe tiers. You can find them below:

We also got a brief look at the original PS3 games that will be available through game streaming with the Premium tier.

Classic PS3 games like Ratchet and Clank: Quest for Booty, F.E.A.R., Infamous, and many more will be available to stream.

Game demos really sell the PlayStation Plus Premium tier

But possibly the coolest feature of the PlayStation Plus Premium tier is the new game demos. Subscribers will get a two-hour trial so they can try out new games before buying them.

The company revealed a few of its upcoming trials including Horizon Forbidden West, Tiny Tina’s Wonderland, and Cyberpunk 2077.

And that’s just the beginning of game demos. Sony will add new games that Premium subscribers can try out for free all the time. And your two hours of playtime only counts when you’re in-game. So you always get the most out of these demos.

The Premium tier is the highest tier available in the new PlayStation Plus service. It will cost you $17.99 per month. The Deluxe tier replaces the Premium tier in markets where streaming isn’t available.

It will be a little cheaper without the streaming capabilities, but the exact price is still to be determined.

