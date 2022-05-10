EA is working on a new free-to-play Lord of the Rings game

The Lord of the Rings is one of the most storied fantasy franchises in the world and the IP has seen its fair share of video game interpretations. EA has been involved in Lord of the Rings games for decades, and now, the company is back with a brand new mobile game based on the series.

Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth is a brand new upcoming mobile game set in Tolkien’s massive fantasy world. It will feature multi-character turn-based combat with deep RPG elements and character building.

In Heroes of Middle-earth, you will collect characters from across the various stories of The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit. You’ll likely see plenty of characters you are familiar with, like Frodo and Bilbo Baggins.

And there will also likely be more generic characters with unique abilities to round out your team. Think orc generals or maybe even an Ent here and there.

This game will likely resemble another mobile game from EA, Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes. Galaxy of Heroes has been around on mobile since 2015 and has grown and developed into a popular title for mobile gaming fans.

Image: EA

I, personally, spent dozens of hours building up my team of rogue fighters only to constantly lose to Darth Vader and his lackeys. But I digress.

In fact, Heroes of Middle-earth is even being developed by the same team that made Galaxy of Heroes, Capital Games.

We don’t have any official release date for the game yet, unfortunately. But the EA press release announcement says the game will enter a limited regional testing period this summer.

I can’t wait to pour my heart and soul into this Lord of the Rings game for a few months just to see my dreams crushed by some whale who spends thousands of dollars to build the perfect version of the Fellowship of the Ring team on day one.

