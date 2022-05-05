Fortnite is now available on iPhone and iPad thanks to Microsoft

While the battle between Epic Games and Apple rages on, Microsoft has stepped in to provide iPhone and iPad users a way to actually play Fortnite on their devices.

Xbox dropped a YouTube video (found below) earlier today that announced the news. Fortnite on iOS comes courtesy of Cloud Gaming, formerly called xCloud, and it really couldn’t be simpler to drop in and start enjoying a building-free Fortnite experience.

To start playing Fortnite on iPhone and iPad, simply go to xbox.com/play, log into your Microsoft account, and start streaming Fortnite. No downloads required.

You can play either with touch controls or with a connected controller and it doesn’t require any type of membership to play. It is literally the definition of free-to-play.

Additionally, if you prefer to game on your PC, Steam Deck, or Android, you can also go to the same website, sign in, and start playing as well.

Microsoft notes that this is just the beginning. It plans to add more free-to-play games in the future and hopefully, it will continue to be free and not require any type of membership.

