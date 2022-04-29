Here are your free Xbox Games with Gold for May 2022

As I’m writing this, it’s the last workday in April. That means that Xbox has waited until the last minute to share its free Games with Gold for the upcoming month of May.

As always, Xbox is offering up four free games for gamers with an active Xbox Live Gold subscription. And remember, if you have an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, you get Xbox Live Gold for free. So you, too, can snag these free games over the course of the month.

Xbox is sticking to tradition this month with an offering that includes two current or last-gen games alongside a couple of retro options from older consoles.

You can redeem all of these games on either your Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S console. So, let’s see what’s on offer in this month’s free Games with Gold.

Free Games with Gold for May 2022

To start things off this month, Xbox is offering up Yoku’s Island Express. This is a unique platformer that draws from the classic arcade-style pinball games from the past.

Next up, you can snag The Inner World – The Last Wind Monk, a charming adventure game that lets you take on the role of one of three different characters as you travel across a world called Asposa on a quest to fulfill your destiny.

And kicking off the classic lineup for this month, Xbox is offering another game with its roots deeply seated in old-school arcades. Hydro Thunder Hurricane is a high-octane boat racing game filled with epic jumps and secret shortcuts.

Finally, Viva Piñata Party Animals closes out this month’s free Games with Gold. Compete against friends in this wacky game with more than 40 minigames that will always keep you on your toes.

These games will be available in a staggered release during the month of May for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers.

Check out all the titles and their availability dates below:

So that does it for this month’s free Games with Gold. Be sure to snag an active Xbox Live Gold or Game Pass Ultimate subscription so you can claim these free games!

