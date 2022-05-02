Here are your free Prime Gaming games for May 2022

Amazon Prime members reap several rewards, including a batch of free games that they can claim on their computer every month. For the month of May, Amazon is offering a total of six games through Prime Gaming.

Plus, there’s tons of in-game content up for grabs free of charge to Amazon Prime subscribers. All you have to do to take advantage of this offer is sign into the Prime Gaming website with your Amazon account.

Then, you can head to the Prime Gaming website and claim the games before they run out.

Remember, you will have to have an active Amazon Prime account to claim the games. Once you claim them, however, they will be yours forever even if your Prime subscription ends.

So let’s see what games Amazon has in store for us this month.

Prime Gaming free games for May 2022

The first free game on offer this month is Dead Space 2. This sci-fi/horror game is available for free through Prime Gaming on the Origin gaming platform. When you claim it through Prime Gaming, you will get a game code that you can enter on the Origin app to get the game.

The rest of this month’s games are available on Amazon’s own gaming platform for Windows, Amazon Games. They’ll be linked to your account, so you’ll see them in your library after you claim them through Prime Gaming.

The Curse of Monkey Island is a point-and-click adventure with puzzles and undead danger. Next up is Out of Line, a side-scrolling 2D adventure game with puzzles of its own and a daring escape plan.

Then we have Mail Mole, a 3D platformer that puts a magical twist on mail delivery. And my personal favorite this month is Cat Quest, a stripped-down action RPG filled with dungeons and epic loot.

Finally, there’s Shattered: Tale of the Forgotten King. Play as a Wanderer in the midst of the fall of civilization in this open-world action-adventure.

Free in-game content

Screenshot: Prime Gaming

In addition to the six free games offered this month, Amazon is giving away tons of free in-game content for some of the most popular games out there.

So far, May’s free in-game content offering includes spray tags in Valorant, free money in GTA Online, skins in Roblox, and much more.

Check out the in-game content tab on the Prime Gaming website for access to free in-game content from popular games like League of Legends, Overwatch, FIFA 22, and many more.

So that covers the free games and in-game content for Amazon Prime subscribers through Prime Gaming for the month of May.

This is just one of the gaming-related features that Amazon offers for Prime members. If you watch streamers on Twitch, check out this article to link your Amazon Prime account to Twitch for a special chat badge and access to one free subscription to a streamer every month.

Again, be sure to have an active Amazon Prime membership if you want to claim this free stuff. It will still be yours after your Prime membership ends. But you at least need an active membership to claim the content in the first place.

