Here are your free Prime Gaming games for June 2022

In case you didn’t know, Amazon Prime gets you additional benefits beyond free shipping and TV streaming. One of those extra benefits is free games each month with Prime Gaming.

For gamers that also have an active Amazon Prime membership, it’s an offer that you don’t want to miss out on. All you have to do is head to the Prime Gaming website. Then, sign in with your Amazon account, and you’re ready to start claiming some free games.

Additionally, Prime Gaming offers up tons of in-game content for some of the most popular games out there.

You have to have an active Amazon Prime account to claim the games for free. But once you claim them, they’ll be yours to enjoy forever, even if your Prime membership runs out.

So let’s see what kind of games are up for grabs through Prime Gaming in June.

Prime Gaming free games for June 2022

As usual, Prime Gaming kicks off the month of June with a fan-favorite AAA title. Far Cry 4 is June’s most popular free game for Prime members. The fourth installment to this famed franchise sees players take on the role of a young man on a mission to rid a country of brutal civil war.

Next, Amazon is returning to the Monkey Island franchise with the point-and-click adventure Escape from Monkey Island. Then, hop into a rally car and hit breakneck speeds in WRC 8.

Calico is a community simulation game up for grabs in June that lets you build your own cat café. Astrologaster is a lighthearted narrative comedy about curing sickness using the stars.

And closing things out for June’s free Prime Gaming games is Across the Grooves, a musical adventure spanning European cities and alternate destinies.

Free in-game content

Screenshot: Prime Gaming

In addition to free games every month, Prime Gaming offers Amazon Prime members a constantly rotating selection of in-game content.

But this content isn’t available on a monthly basis. Instead, the content is constantly rotated in and out, providing tons of content for some of the most popular games out there.

So far, the free in-game Prime Gaming content for the next month includes emotes for League of Legends, skins for Valorant, and much more.

Head to the Prime Gaming website and click on In-game content to check out freebies for Fall Guys, Apex Legends, Gwent, Battlefield 2042, and many more.

Prime Gaming rewards continue to deliver

If you’re a gamer who happens to have an active Amazon Prime membership, you definitely don’t want to miss out on Prime Gaming rewards.

From tons of in-game content to completely free games, Prime Gaming has something to offer for just about every gamer out there.

And that’s in addition to the benefits that you already get from Amazon Prime, like free shipping, streaming TV shows and movies, and a free subscription to your favorite streamer every month.

As a reminder, you have to have an active Amazon Prime membership to get take advantage of these benefits. But after you claim them, they’re yours forever, even after your Prime membership runs out.

