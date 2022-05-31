Here are your free Xbox Games with Gold for June 2022

With the busy holiday weekend wrapping up May, Xbox had to act quickly with its batch of free Games with Gold for the month of June. And with no time to spare, the company has delivered the list for its upcoming freebies.

Over the course of June, Xbox gamers with an active Xbox Live Gold subscription will be able to claim four free games that they can download and play for as long as they like.

Remember, anyone with an active Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription gets Xbox Live Gold included for no extra charge. So if you got Game Pass Ultimate, you can snag these free games too.

As always, the batch of free games includes two Xbox One titles and two classic Xbox 360 games. You can claim them on either your Xbox One or your Xbox Series X|S via backward compatibility. So let’s see what’s up for grabs in June’s Games with Gold lineup.

Free Games with Gold for June 2022

Image: Xbox

Kicking off this month’s free Games with Gold we have Aven Colony. Aven Colony is a simulation-style game where you build up settlements and civilizations. But this isn’t your average city builder, as you’ll take on entirely new planets in this adventure.

Next, we have Project Highrise: Architect’s Edition, another simulation game of sorts. Only this time, you’re managing a single office building. Start at ground level and build and develop a highrise office building full of all kinds of different businesses.

And first up on the last of classic Xbox 360 titles is Super Meat Boy. In this wacky platformer adventure, you’ll have to traverse hell itself as the ultimate meat blob in a dangerous quest to save your beloved.

Finally, there’s Raskulls to close out June’s Games with Gold. Raskulls is an epic platforming adventure that spans three chapters and more than 60 total levels. Raskulls is all about speed, so make sure you pick up all the powerups you can to fly through the levels as quickly as possible.

These games will be available to Xbox Live subscribers on a staggered schedule throughout the course of June. So make sure you log in every couple of weeks and claim these games while you can.

Check out all the titles and their availability dates below:

Aven Colony ($29.99 ERP) – Available June 1 to 30

($29.99 ERP) – Available June 1 to 30 Project Highrise: Architect’s Edition ($29.99 ERP) – Available June 16 to July 15

($29.99 ERP) – Available June 16 to July 15 Super Meat Boy ($14.99 ERP) – Available June 1 to 15

($14.99 ERP) – Available June 1 to 15 Raskulls ($9.99 ERP) – Available June 16 to 30

And that does it for this month’s free Games with Gold for Xbox Gamers. Again, be sure you have an active Xbox Live Gold or Game Pass Ultimate so you can claim all of these games while they’re free.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

