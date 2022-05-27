TCL says new Xbox Series X and PS5 Pro consoles are on the way

The video game console business is still trying to get back on its feet after shortages crippled sales, but it looks like PlayStation and Xbox are still looking ahead. Apparently, there is a Pro version of both the Xbox Series X|S and PS5 coming next year.

This is according to a conference from TCL Technology shared by video games writer Tom Henderson. The company recently gave a presentation to share updates on its TVs, but the presentation included an extra piece of information.

According to the company, both Sony and Microsoft are planning to release new gaming consoles in the next couple of years. TCL calls these upcoming consoles Gen 9.5. It looks like they’ll be similar to the PS4 Pro and Xbox One S/X.

In a new conference, TCL Technology have said that a new Xbox Series S/X and PS5 Pro are coming in 2023/2024.



Of course, this isn’t solid confirmation that these consoles are actually in the works or that they’ll be released according to TCL’s guidelines. The company is simply sharing a potential roadmap that emulates the past progression of console gaming.

Sony released the PS4 Pro approximately four years after the PS4 came out. And the same goes for the Xbox One S/X. 2023 will represent three years since the release of the Xbox Series X|S and PS5.

So it would make sense that a pro version of both consoles would come around TCL’s stated timeframes.

And for TCL, it’s important that the company stay ahead of the gaming technology. The company needs to develop TVs capable of utilizing the improvements in the consoles.

While there’s nothing confirmed that says that these consoles are coming soon, I wouldn’t be surprised at all if TCL is right in its predictions.

