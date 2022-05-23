iFixit will stock almost every Steam Deck replacement part

If you’ve got your eyes on the Steam Deck, you will be happy to hear that iFixit will soon sell a majority of replacement parts for the repair-friendly console.

Late last week, iFixit revealed a massive list of the repair parts that it will offer for the Steam Deck. The company revealed the list prematurely, but the people over at The Verge were able to get a glance at the list before iFixit corrected the mistake.

The list of available replacement parts is pretty comprehensive. iFixit will offer just about everything, from replacement triggers to new thumbsticks and more. The company will even offer the entire Steam Deck motherboard, though it’ll cost you a harsh $350.

Earlier today we published some pages related to our upcoming parts launch with Valve. These went live earlier than we planned, so we ended up taking them down. If you did get a parts order in, we'll honor it. 💙



What’s even cooler is the fact that some users may even be able to upgrade their Steam Deck using iFixit’s replacement parts.

The anti-glare screen that only comes on the 512GB version of the Steam Deck will be available for $95. This means that you could add that upgrade to the cheaper versions of the Steam Deck if you want.

You can’t quite build a full Steam Deck with replacement parts from iFixit

What’s missing in the list of parts so far is the battery and SSD. There also aren’t any touchpads, buttons, or d-pads available, though it’s possible they could be added in the future.

An iFixit spokesperson told The Verge that the company doesn’t have a solution for Steam Deck replacement batteries. But they ensure that it’s a high priority for the company.

Replacing batteries will be a major step toward prolonging the life of a Steam Deck. And that’s something that iFixit is well aware of.

You can check out the full list of parts that will be available on iFixit here. The listings went live early and now the company has marked the products out of stock.

But you can still check out the parts that will be available eventually. It’s unclear exactly when the parts will officially become available, but you can follow the iFixit Twitter page for updates.

