Xbox is working on a Roku-like device for game streaming

Xbox is looking to offer an alternative route for gamers who don’t want to spend money on a pricey new console. The company is planning to launch a Roku-like device that will give users access to Xbox Cloud Gaming on their TV without the need for a console or computer.

According to a recent report from VentureBeat, Xbox is planning on releasing this new device sometime in the next 12 months.

It will work like other streaming devices, such as the Roku or the Amazon Fire Stick. Plug it straight into your TV and you’ll be ready to play through a library of games via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

And this isn’t really a huge surprise from Xbox. The company has been giving a lot of focus to its Xbox Game Pass subscription. In fact, the service has already changed the way gamers access games.

Xbox Cloud Gaming is a feature included with the highest tier of the service, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. It lets users play games from the cloud without having to worry about downloads or beefy consoles.

Right now, Xbox Cloud Gaming is available on PC, Mac, Android, iOS, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. Xbox is constantly adding new games to the service, with Epic Games Fortnite being one of the latest releases.

Additionally, you can even play Fortnite through Cloud Gaming without a Game Pass Ultimate subscription.

A Cloud Gaming device that plugs straight into your TV will be a great addition to the versatile Game Pass Ultimate service that the company has developed over recent years.

Now, you won’t have to worry about connecting a console or computer to your TV to play. Instead, just plug in the dedicated device and you’re good to go.

It’s unclear exactly when the new Cloud Gaming device will come out. But VentureBeat says we can expect the device sometime in the next 12 months.

