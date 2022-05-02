Some nutbag rigged a Fisher-Price baby controller to play Elden Ring

Some people spend their weekends tending to yard work, catching up on errands, or simply using the time off to relax. Then there are folks like Dylan Beck.

This nutbag transformed a Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Game & Learn Controller into a full-fledged working Xbox Controller. And out of all the games to test his newly minted contraption, what game did he test it on? Elden Ring. Yes, that Elden Ring.

So, does it work? Surprisingly, yes. Here’s the proof.

here's the Fisher Price Xbox controller in action!



let me know what games you'd like to see me play with it



and thanks to @Wario64 for the off-hand joke that inspired me to make this happen 😂 pic.twitter.com/3OETvcsEsI — Rudeism (@rudeism) May 1, 2022

As you can see from the video above, it’s totally real. The thumbstick moves the character around, and jump and roll buttons work like they’re supposed to. Everything works, down to the D-pad and trigger buttons.

As you can imagine, pulling this off was no easy feat. The process involves some Arduino trickery and soldering components to Fisher-Price’s pre-existing circuit board. But for a full breakdown, The Verge has a solid rundown here.

Surprisingly, this isn’t Beck’s first rodeo. In 2021, he beat Dark Souls 3 using nothing but morse code. “9 bosses, 258,250 button presses,” he wrote in a tweet, along with a video of him doing it.

So yea, if you’re still having a hard time playing Elden Ring, just know there’s someone out there wreaking havoc in the game with a Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Game & Learn Controller.

